In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, presents the solar irradiance data it collected for Europe in May. Below-average cloud cover meant above normal irradiation for much of the UK, France, Germany, the Baltics and Scandinavia, with anomalies as high as 30% and 40% above climatological means. Solar assets across Northern Europe will have overperformed on expectations for May.High pressure dominated in northern Europe in May resulting in scarce precipitation and cloud cover. On the contrary, southern Europe saw more moisture and cloud-bearing low-pressure systems with ...

