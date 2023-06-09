DJ Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CWFG LN) Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 225.1851
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47538
CODE: CWFG LN
ISIN: LU1681045966
