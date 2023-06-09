

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound firmed against most major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The pound advanced to an 8-day high of 0.8572 against the euro and a 7-1/2-year high of 175.24 against the yen, off its early lows of 0.8590 and 174.26, respectively.



The pound edged up to 1.1321 against the franc, from an early low of 1.1277.



The pound is seen finding resistance around 0.84 against the euro, 179.00 against the yen and 1.15 against the franc.



