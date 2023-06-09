ZetrOz Systems to Showcase sam X1 at TOBI Conference

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / The Orthobiologic Institute (TOBI) and The American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP) are set to host a highly anticipated CME activity that serves as a platform for physicians to acquire the latest scientific knowledge in the field of orthobiologics and regenerative medicine. Among the distinguished sponsors participating in this prestigious event is ZetrOz Systems, a leading company specializing in innovative pain relief medical devices. ZetrOz is excited to announce its presence at TOBI, where they will be showcasing their groundbreaking wireless wearable ultrasound device, the sam X1, aimed at revolutionizing the treatment of soft tissue injuries within the regenerative medicine market.

The TOBI Conference is an annual CME activity that provides physicians with an unparalleled opportunity to stay up to date with the rapidly evolving field of orthobiologic and regenerative medicine. Renowned for its highly credentialed expert speakers and evidence-based presentations, TOBI has established itself as a premier gathering for professionals seeking to enhance their knowledge and skills in this specialized area of medicine. The conference serves as a gateway to the latest breakthroughs, research, and best practices, fostering collaboration and innovation within the industry.

As one of the key sponsors of TOBI, ZetrOz is eager to feature their revolutionary device, the sam X1, to the distinguished attendees. The sam X1 is a wireless wearable ultrasound device designed to deliver targeted therapeutic treatment for soft tissue injuries. Harnessing advanced technology, this cutting-edge device holds the potential to transform the way medical professionals approach the healing process of various soft tissue conditions.

With its portable and wireless capabilities, the sam X1 enables physicians to administer ultrasound therapy with unparalleled convenience and precision. By facilitating deep tissue healing, the device enhances the body's regenerative capacity, promoting accelerated recovery and improved patient outcomes. The sam X1 is poised to revolutionize the regenerative medicine market, offering an innovative solution that combines effectiveness, mobility, and patient comfort.

ZetrOz Systems can be found at booth #117, where they will be demonstrating the sam X1 to conference attendees, offering them an immersive experience of their pain relief device. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with ZetrOz's team of experts, who will provide in-depth insights into the scientific principles behind the sam X1 and its potential applications. Through live demonstrations, informative presentations, and interactive discussions, the booth promises to be a focal point for physicians seeking to explore the latest technologies that can enhance their practice and advance patient care.

The TOBI Conference stands as a pivotal event for physicians interested in the latest advancements in orthobiologic and regenerative medicine. ZetrOz's presence at TOBI highlights their commitment to innovation and patient-centric care and their ability to make a significant impact on the regenerative medicine market.

To learn more, visit www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of +46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, which is designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

Contact Information:

Maria Penaloza

maria.penaloza@newswire.com

SOURCE: ZetrOz Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760185/ZetrOz-Systems-to-Showcase-sam-X1-at-TOBI-Conference