New research shows that floating PV plants may have superior generating capabilities compared with ground-mounted PV plants in several areas of Bangladesh. Furthermore, the study indicates that floating arrays in the country may reach a levelized cost of energy ranging from $0.0341/kWh to $0.0486/kWh depending on the location.Researchers at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology have conducted a techno-economic analysis to assess their country's potential for floating solar development based on a selection of water bodies. "The approach for FPV plant assessment is utilized on ...

