ID Logistics (ISIN: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL), a European leader in contract logistics, today announced its inclusion in the SBF 120 index, one of the main indices of the Paris stock exchange, comprising the top 120 stocks listed on Euronext Paris in terms of liquidity and market capitalization.

This announcement, made by the Euronext Scientific Council on June 8, 2023 following the quarterly review of the Euronext Paris indices, will be effective as of June 19, 2023.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, comments: "ID Logistics' inclusion in the SBF 120 marks a significant milestone in our development. It recognizes our continued growth over the past 20 years, thanks to our market leadership in contract logistics, as well as our financial performance, which generates value for our shareholders. We are committed to maintaining our momentum of profitable growth for the benefit of all our stakeholders".

NEXT PUBLICATION

Sales for the 2nd quarter of 2023: July 24, 2023, after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS:

ID Logistics, managed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenue of €2.5 billion in 2022. ID Logistics manages 375 sites across 18 countries representing more than 8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 30,000 employees.

With a client portfolio balanced between retail, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

