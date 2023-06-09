

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada will release Canada jobs data for May at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the greenback and the euro, it fell against the aussie. Against the yen, it held steady.



The loonie was worth 1.3317 against the greenback, 104.61 against the yen, 0.8971 against the aussie and 1.4360 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



