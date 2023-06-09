Valo Holdings Group and SurgeTrader Join Forces to Support San Diego Charity, Third Avenue Charitable Organization, During the Gold Rush Rally

Valo Holdings Group and SurgeTrader announce their support of the Third Avenue Charitable Organization as part of their Gold Rush Rally philanthropic tour across the western United States.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Valo Holdings Group and SurgeTrader, under the leadership of their CEO, Jana Seaman, have proudly announced their partnership in support of the Third Avenue Charitable Organization. As the first stop on the renowned Gold Rush Rally, the SurgeTrader team will host a meet-and-greet event at The Intercontinental Hotel in San Diego to raise awareness and funds for this worthy cause.

The Gold Rush Rally, known for its thrilling cross-country luxury car rally experience, attracts passionate car enthusiasts and philanthropists from all walks of life. Valo Holdings Group and SurgeTrader, recognizing the importance of giving back to the community, have chosen to direct their support toward the Third Avenue Charitable Organization, a reputable San Diego charity dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of the less fortunate.

"We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the Third Avenue Charitable Organization through our participation in the Gold Rush Rally," said Jana Seaman, CEO of Valo Holdings Group and SurgeTrader. "At Valo Holdings Group, we believe in using our resources and influence to uplift communities and help those in need. The work done by the Third Avenue Charitable Organization aligns perfectly with our values, and we are honored to support their important initiatives."

The meet-and-greet event, organized by SurgeTrader, will take place at The Intercontinental Hotel, located at 901 Bayfront Court, San Diego, CA 92101 on June 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet members of the SurgeTrader team, including CEO Jana Seaman, and check out a fleet of exotic cars while learning more about the mission and accomplishments of the Third Avenue Charitable Organization.

For more information about the Third Avenue Charitable Organization and its impactful work, please visit its website at https://www.tacosandiego.org/.

About Valo Holdings Group:

Valo Holdings Group is a leading global investment firm with a diverse portfolio of businesses spanning various industries. Committed to creating positive change, Valo Holdings Group focuses on strategic investments and philanthropic efforts that empower communities and drive innovation. More at https://www.valoholdings.com/.

About SurgeTrader:

SurgeTrader, LLC is a U.S.-based proprietary trading - or prop trading - firm, with a mission to accelerate trader funding and provide capital to profitable traders. Once traders have proven they can be profitable by passing an Audition, they become a part of the SurgeTrader funded trader community, with access to an account funded with up to $10 million in buying power. For more information on SurgeTrader or how to become a funded trader, visit https://www.surgetrader.com.

