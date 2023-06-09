Germany's RWE and Greek state-owned utility PPC have signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for three of five solar projects to be built in a former coal mining region in Greece. They will sell the electricity to local utility Heron.Germany's RWE and Greek state-owned utility PPC are currently building five solar farms totaling 210 MW at a former lignite mine in Greece's Macedonia region. The plants will be operational by the end of the first quarter of 2024. Meton Energy S.A., a joint venture owned 51% by RWE and 49% by PPC, announced in a press release that it has signed power purchase agreements ...

