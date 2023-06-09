Anzeige
09.06.2023
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - merger of sub-funds

The mergers below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of
trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 14 June 2023. 



Discontinuing sub-fund

ISIN:         DK0061801917           
-------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Wealth Invest Amalie Global AK II
-------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 14 June 2023           
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      WEIAMGAKII            
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     266460              
-------------------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund

ISIN:          DK0016111511         
-------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Wealth Invest Amalie Global AK
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       WEIAGA            
-------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 131394            
-------------------------------------------------------





Discontinuing sub-fund

ISIN:         DK0060571529            
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Wealth Invest Secure Globale Aktier
---------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 14 June 2023            
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      WEISGA               
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     102783               
---------------------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund

ISIN:          DK0061148731           
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Wealth Invest Secure Market Power
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       WEISMP              
----------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 235567              
----------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
