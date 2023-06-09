Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - merger of sub-funds

The mergers below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 14 June 2023. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0061801917 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Wealth Invest Amalie Global AK II ------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 14 June 2023 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WEIAMGAKII ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 266460 ------------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0016111511 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Wealth Invest Amalie Global AK ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WEIAGA ------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 131394 ------------------------------------------------------- Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060571529 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Wealth Invest Secure Globale Aktier --------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 14 June 2023 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WEISGA --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 102783 --------------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0061148731 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Wealth Invest Secure Market Power ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WEISMP ---------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 235567 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66