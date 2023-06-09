DJ OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2023
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD)
DEALING DATE: 08/06/2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 265.2820
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43367
CODE: USMV
