Scientists in Belgium are exploring the potential of recycled silicon in solar modules at the end of their life cycle for reuse in low-cost, higher-energy-density storage technologies. They claim EV batteries using this silicon may allow faster recharging and travel longer distances on a single charge.A group of Belgian companies and research entities is currently trying to reuse silicon from end-of-life solar panels for the production of composite silicon carbon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. The Resiliex project, funded by the European Union, aims to demonstrate eight innovative ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...