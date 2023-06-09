Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Nach Korrekturabschluss 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T90L | ISIN: SE0005162880 | Ticker-Symbol: DMN
Frankfurt
09.06.23
10:54 Uhr
0,658 Euro
-0,003
-0,45 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIAMYD MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIAMYD MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
09.06.2023 | 17:10
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Diamyd Medical AB (publ) at FNSE (316/23)

Lifting of Suspension



At Trading Venue FNSE



Issuer:     Diamyd Medical AB (publ), LEI: 5493003NP2HNQDEKB804      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instruments:   DMYD TR B, SE0020355691, and DMYD BTA B, SE0020355709     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Diamyd Medical
         AB (publ) on June 09, 2023 at 16:50 CEST.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 17:10 CEST followed by continuous
 trading from:  trading from 17:20 CEST, June 09, 2023.            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     N/A                              
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50              
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



 The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.