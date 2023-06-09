Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Diamyd Medical AB (publ) at FNSE (316/23)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Diamyd Medical AB (publ), LEI: 5493003NP2HNQDEKB804 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instruments: DMYD TR B, SE0020355691, and DMYD BTA B, SE0020355709 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Diamyd Medical AB (publ) on June 09, 2023 at 16:50 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 17:10 CEST followed by continuous trading from: trading from 17:20 CEST, June 09, 2023. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB