2Group Provides a Variety of Transportation Services Including Air, Sea, Fluvial and Terrestrial: Oscar Bolaños Shares More

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Transportation is a major contributor to the economy and a competitive force in business. It is the activity that physically connects the business to its supply chain partners, such as suppliers and customers, and is a major influence on the customer's satisfaction with the company.

In fact, transport companies have always been a pillar of our society. Regardless of where you are or how far back you look in history, transport companies are there. Modern transportation has evolved massively, now we can transport items from all over the world in a matter of days.

In that sense, 2Group is a successful company that provides multimodal transportation services by air, sea, fluvial and terrestrial, delivering medical supplies, food, and groceries, positively impacting the lives of hundreds of people. Thanks to its services, intercommunications between distant continents are explored now that were previously not thought possible.

The company was created with the main motivation of creating a business that interconnects regions and provides mobility solutions in a timely, safe, efficient way and with high quality standards. 2Group stands out from the crowd because of their effectiveness and innovation, the base pillars of the company, as well as their high quality of work and customer service.

The brain behind this successful business is Oscar Bolaños, a businessman and entrepreneur who has more than 14 years of experience and leads 6 major international companies, both in the private and state sectors.

The idea of creating 2Group was born when the Uber company arrived in Colombia, many years ago. Uber presented a very interesting model of transport applications, completely innovative and that broke the schemes of the use of taxis as a private service.

Oscar started his journey with two vehicles in Uber, but over time he decided to innovate and incorporate armored vehicles into the market, because the profit margin was much higher. Later, he included air services and -during the covid pandemic- also added fluvial maritime transport services. Today, Oscar and 2Group are recognized as national and world leaders in the transportation industry.

"Our customer service is personalized unlike other companies. Also, we do the entire logistics operation from the first contact with the client. All our services are automated and we answer our customers' inquiries 24/7. Our business policy is based on the fact that the most important thing is, and always will be, the client!", Oscar explains.

They are currently working on venturing further into the digital world and implementing business models that generate profitability 24/7.

"2021 and 2022 were years of change and this made companies adapt to the preferences of their customers to meet their needs through the transformation of their products and the way they communicate or sell, since these consumers seek different experiences and uniqueness. Today, more than ever, people value their time and that is why we must give our clients everything in an easy and adaptable way, in order to have greater attraction and success in our business!", Oscar details.

About 2Group:

