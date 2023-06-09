Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2023) - Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH) (OTCQB: NVLHF) (FSE: 87K) ("Nevada Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at the special meeting of the Company's shareholders ("Shareholders") held on June 7, 2023 (the "Meeting"), the Shareholders overwhelmingly approved: (i) setting of the number of directors of the Company at five (5); and (ii) electing a new board of directors (described in the Company's management information circular prepared in respect of the Meeting), subject to and effective upon completion of the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving Nevada Lithium, Iconic Minerals Ltd. ("Iconic") and certain of their respective subsidiaries, pursuant to which Nevada Lithium will consolidate a 100% interest in the Bonnie Claire lithium project located in Nye County, Nevada (the "Transaction"). For further details on the Transaction, see the news releases of the Company dated January 9, January 23 and March 27, 2023.

Nevada Lithium is also pleased to announce that Iconic's shareholders also overwhelmingly approved all matters voted on at the annual general and special meeting of the Iconic shareholders held on May 26, 2023, including the approval of the Arrangement.

In addition, Nevada Lithium is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted the final order approving the Arrangement as of May 31, 2023.

Nevada Lithium announces its intention to complete an equity financing on terms to be disclosed in a subsequent news release, prior to the closing of the Transaction.

About the Bonnie Claire Project

The Bonnie Claire Project is located within Sarcobatus Valley, which is approximately 30 km (19 miles) long and 20 km (12 miles) wide. Quartz-rich volcanic tuffs containing anomalous amounts of lithium occur within and adjacent to the valley. Drill results from the salt flat include 2,054 ppm Li over 67.1 m (220 ft) in drill hole BC-1601 as well as a 475 m (1560 ft) vertical intercept that averaged 1153 ppm Li. Bonnie Claire is one the largest lithium resources in North America with a current NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource 3,407 million tonnes (Mt) grading 1,013 ppm Li for 18,372 million kilograms of contained lithium carbonate equivalent, at a cut-off grade of 700 ppm Li. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The gravity low that characterizes the valley is approximately 20 km (12 miles) long, and the current estimates of depth to basement rocks range from 600 to 1,200 meters (2,000 to 4,000 feet). The current claim block covers an area of 74 km2 (28.6 mi2) with potential for brine systems and further sediment resources.

Qualified Person

Jeff Wilson PhD, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration of Nevada Lithium, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release. Dr. Wilson is not independent as he is the Vice President of Exploration of Nevada Lithium.

About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on shareholder value creation through its core asset, the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, located in Nye County, Nevada, where it currently holds a 50% interest. A recently completed NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment returned attractive investment metrics and the Company is actively advancing the Project towards Pre-Feasibility. Learn more: https://www.nvlithium.com/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169500