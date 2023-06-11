S Immo: S Immo's Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating improved from 15.0 to 12.2. This rating simultaneously classifies S Immo AG's ESG risk as "low" and its ESG risk management as "strong". Herwig Teufelsdorfer, member of the Management Board of S Immo AG, comments: "In times of climate crisis, a company can no longer afford not to have an ambitious approach to reducing its own carbon footprint. The current rating improvements clearly demonstrate that S IMMO takes its ESG responsibilities seriously and is doing its part."S Immo: weekly performance: 0.49% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (06/06/2023)

