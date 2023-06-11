voestalpine: Steel group voestalpine posted record revenue and results in many earnings categories in the business year ended. Revenue rose by a further 22.1%, to EUR 18.2 billion. The operating result (EBITDA) grew by 11.1% to EUR 2.5 billion. Profit before tax was EUR 1.5 billion (previous year: EUR 1.4 billion), profit after tax fell by 11.4% to EUR 1.2 billion. The comparative figure of EUR 1.3 billion for the previous year included a positive valuation of EUR 257 million resulting from the sale of the HBI plant in Texas (USA). Subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting of voestalpine AG on July 5, 2023, a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share (last year 1,2 Euro) will be paid to the company's shareholders.voestalpine: weekly performance: 7.06% SBO: The Supervisory Board of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...