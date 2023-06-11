EPH: The Vienna-based tourism enterprise EPH Group launches a corporate bond for a total volume of up to €50 million and a term of seven years. The interest of 10% p.a. is paid out monthly. With a denomination of €1,000, the bond is aimed at both institutional and private investors. The bond can be subscribed in Austria at banks and online brokers via the subscription tool "FirstPlace" of Wiener Börse AG (Vienna Stock Exchange) and in Germany at selected banking and distribution partners.CA Immo: The Supervisory Board of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG appointed Keegan Viscius as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment will take effect on 10 June 2023. Keegan Viscius has been a member of the company's Management Board since 1 November 2018 and, as Chief Investment Officer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...