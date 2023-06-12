

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release May figures for producer prices, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are expected to slip 0.2 percent on month and rise 5.5 percent on year after adding 0.2 percent on month and 5.8 percent on year in April.



New Zealand will provide May numbers for electronic card retail sales; in April, sales were up 0.7 percent on month and 6.4 percent on year.



Indonesia will see May results for its consumer confidence index; in April, the index score was 126.1.



Finally, the markets in Australia are closed on Monday in observance of the queen's birthday; they will re-open on Tuesday.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken