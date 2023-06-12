Gong Li Becomes GEMO's First Global Brand Ambassador to Open a New Chapter of Technology-powered Beauty

BEIJING, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEMO made a splash on April 25 by revealing Ms. Gong Li, a world-famous movie star, as its first global brand ambassador. The announcement generated excitement and sparked discussion.

With over three decades of outstanding dedication to cinematic art, Ms. Gong Li has brought audiences a stunning portfolio of films that seamlessly combine artistic vision with commercial appeal. To this day, her numerous iconic roles still leave audiences spellbound and are praised by filmmakers worldwide. From Red Sorghum and The Story of Qiu Ju to Farewell My Concubine, Leap, and Saturday Fiction, Ms. Gong Li has earned prestigious accolades for her dazzling performances, including the Golden Rooster Award, the Hundred Flowers Award, and the Hong Kong Film Award. She is also the first actress to star in films that won top prizes at the three major European international film festivals.

Ms. Gong Li has graced the cover of Time Magazine in the United States, the first Chinese-born film actress to do so. Besides, she has embodied a number of memorable and influential female characters on the big screen in the history of Chinese cinema. Her enthusiasm, professionalism, and perfectionism have collectively created the image of an icon of the golden era of Chinese film. In 2010, Ms. Gong Li became the first Chinese-born woman to be awarded the Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture. In 2015, she was recognized by the United Nations as one of the 16 artists and thinkers who contributed to the common good of humanity, the first Chinese-born woman to achieve this accolade. In 2019, Ms. Gong Li became the first person of Asian descent to win the Women in Motion Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

As one of the most inspiring female role models in Asia and beyond, Ms. Gong Li has demonstrated a high level of professionalism and commitment to her craft, which rightly echoes GEMO's unwavering dedication to advancing skin technologies.

GEMO is a leading luxury brand in the home beauty device industry. With expertise in cutting-edge technologies and precision instrument production, GEMO inherits the essence of skin technologies from Switzerland-based Clinic Lémanic, which leads to remarkable achievements in scientific research of skin technologies. GEMO has always placed the highest priority on delivering professional knowledge and premium healthcare and services, earning the company numerous global honors over the years.

With consumers increasingly eager to maintain youthful skin, GEMO officially entered China in 2022. The brand is committed to developing products based on the core R&D concept of "continuous cooling of epidermis and stimulation of dermal collagen". GEMO has created innovative RF-ICE skin technology featuring a cool exterior and a warm interior to mitigate discomfort such as "unbearable heat and stinging pain" and "harmful effects of overheating, skin thinning, allergies, and redness" during the process of using beauty devices. GEMO's products use radio frequencies to rejuvenate and restore collagen while keeping skin cool, safe, and comfortable.

Delighting consumers with their new and exciting partnership, GEMO and Ms. Gong Li launched another jewel in the brand's crown-GEMO Swiss Luxury Beauty Device. GEMO adapts to market trends by embracing the essence of Swiss skin technologies, conducting in-depth technology research for product development, and making constant breakthroughs. GEMO also continuously increases investment in technology R&D, delivers safe and high-quality products to consumers, and uses the marvels of science and technology to improve users' satisfaction and comfort.

As aforementioned, GEMO is a leading luxury brand in the home beauty device industry and Ms. Gong Li is a world-renowned and multi-award-winning movie star. Impressing consumers with superior products and brand experience in the skin technology industry, GEMO and Ms. Gong Li will engage in intimate collaboration to celebrate the beauty of life.

