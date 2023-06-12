~Promoting use case exploration and platform software development in the industrial fields~

Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (Toshiba Digital Solutions) and Classiq Technologies Ltd. (Classiq) signed a technology collaboration agreement in the gate-based quantum computing.

Quantum computers are next-generation technologies that have the potential to efficiently solve problems that conventional computers could not solve or take a very long time to solve based on the principles of quantum mechanics. Quantum computers can be broadly classified into two types which are the Ising machine type and the gate-based universal computer. While the Ising machine is specialized in solving combinatorial optimization problems, the gate-based is intended for general-purpose applications. Although the gate- based is still in the development stage, it is expected to be applied to various fields such as AI (machine learning), optimization and simulation in the future. However, software development in gate-based quantum computing requires advanced expertise about quantum circuit design.

Toshiba Digital Solutions is offering quantum technologies such as Quantum Key Distribution*1 and SQBMTM *2 that is a quantum-inspired optimization solution based on the Simulated Bifurcation Machine on conventional computers. Furthermore, Toshiba Digital Solutions has a wide variety of AI technologies including Toshiba analytics AI "SATLYSTM" *3 and development achievements, and is applying them to industrial fields.

Classiq delivers a user-friendly gate-based quantum computing software platform*4 that enables both beginner and expert designers to rapidly generate, analyze, and execute quantum circuits.

In the agreed technology collaboration, utilizing the know-how cultivated in technological development of quantum and AI, Toshiba Digital Solutions will conduct technical evaluations of quantum AI*5, etc. by using the Classiq platform. And based on the results, Toshiba Digital Solutions will explore various use cases that the gate-based quantum computing will enable to solve in the field of energy, social infrastructure, smart manufacturing, carbon neutrality, and circular economy, etc. where Toshiba Group has many years of experience. Classiq will support TDSL's use case exploration and optimize the platform for these industrial use cases.

Based on this collaboration, Toshiba Digital Solutions and Classiq will work together to create new value by leveraging the gate-based quantum computing for industrial customers across the businesses they serve.

Shunsuke Okada, President and CEO of Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation said, "We are excited to have the opportunity of technology collaboration with Classiq. We will create new value through QX (Quantum Transformation) together by combining Classiq platform and Toshiba Group's quantum technology, AI, and IT knowledge cultivated over many years."

Nir Minerbi, Classiq CEO said, "We're excited to collaborate with Toshiba Digital Solutions, a global technology leader. Classiq's state-of-the-art quantum software platform combined with Toshiba Digital Solution's deep AI, IT knowledge and advanced technological expertise will be leveraged to explore and architect sophisticated quantum algorithms enabling an industrial Quantum Transformation (QX)."

*1 Toshiba Quantum Key Distribution

*2 Quantum-Inspired Optimization Solution SQBM+

*3 Analytics artificial Intelligence SATLYS (in Japanese)

*4 Classiq's Quantum Computing Platform

*5 Quantum AI: A method of learning trends in data and making predictions and classifications using the principles of quantum mechanics as know as quantum machine learning.

About Classiq

Classiq is the leading quantum software company, providing an end-to-end platform for designing, executing, and analyzing quantum software. Built for organizations that want to accelerate their quantum computing programs, Classiq's patented software automatically converts high-level functional models into optimized quantum circuits for most quantum computers and cloud providers. Customers use the Classiq platform to build software they could not create otherwise, bypassing the quantum assembly level. Due to its functional descriptive approach, Classiq also makes it easy to upskill domain experts with little quantum experience and integrate them into high-performing quantum teams. Backed by powerful investors such as HPE, HSBC, Samsung, Intesa Sanpaolo, and NTT, Classiq raised $63 million since its 2020 inception, built a world-class team of scientists and engineers, and distilled decades of quantum expertise into a groundbreaking software development platform. Classiq equips customers with what they need to take full advantage of the quantum computing revolution. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, or visit www.classiq.io to learn more.

About Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation

As the driver of Toshiba Group's digital solutions business, Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation delivers system integration and digital service solutions that support companies in accelerating their digital transformation, and also plays a central role in Toshiba's transition to become one of the world's leading cyber-physical technology companies, with advanced capabilities extending from manufacturing to AI. https://www.global.toshiba/ww/company/digitalsolution.html

