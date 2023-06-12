

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 4-day highs of 1.0733 against the euro and 0.9044 against the Swiss franc, from last week's closing quotes of 1.0748 and 0.9031, respectively.



Against the pound and the yen, the greenback advanced to 1.2564 and 139.65 from Friday's closing quotes of 1.2577 and 139.35, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.05 against the euro, 0.92 against the franc, 1.21 against the pound and 142.00 against the yen.



