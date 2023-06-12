SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Signs Supply Contract with Cosma Poland

LISBON, Portugal, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Unipessoal LDA ("SOMAÍ") has entered into a two-year supply agreement with a well-respected Polish distributor Cosma Cannabis. Cosma produces medical-grade cannabis products for importation and distribution across Poland. The contract represents 1,000,000 euros in sales for SOMAÍ's 2024 goals to develop the fast-emerging medical cannabis markets of Poland.



"We are very proud that Cosma has chosen SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals as their preferred manufacturer to penetrate the Polish market with our extract formulations," said SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals CEO and Chairman Michael Sassano. "Being one of the first manufacturers in a large market with positive regulatory reforms must have good partners like Cosma that can effectively educate and represent our current and future product offerings."

By the terms of the agreement, SOMAÍ has agreed to supply medical cannabis products to Cosma for distribution in Poland under the trademark of Cosma. Additionally, Cosma will be granted Marketing Authorization to supply, market, and distribute the products within the designated territory. It has been stipulated in the agreement that Cosma will carry out the distribution of the products in compliance with the agreed-upon terms and conditions.

The medical cannabis products distributed under the Agreement consist of oil drops in various ratios of THC/CBD, including 25:1, 10:10, 2.5:25, and 20:1.

The Polish market for medical cannabis products has grown rapidly in recent years, with a number of patients seeking alternative treatments for conditions such as chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy. The demand for high-quality medical cannabis products in Poland is exceptionally high. SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals' products are especially needed in the Polish market due to their high quality and effectiveness in treating various medical conditions, such as chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and epilepsy.

"Initiation cooperation with SOMAÍ has allowed us to offer innovative medicinal substances in the Polish market. We plan to develop products dedicated to Eastern Europe patients jointly. Due to the unique composition and the use of particular ingredients in these products, their absorption by the human body will be much greater than that of competitor's products." - said Lukasz Kreski, CHAIRMAN and Co-Founder of COSMA. "We also plan to begin joint clinical research and studies in pain management, inflammatory conditions, neurodegenerative diseases, and oncology."

About SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals is an international company focused on the extraction of the cannabis plant and manufacturing pharmaceutic formulations for the EU market. The company invests in the extraction, research, development, and distribution of EU GMP-pharmaceutical market-authorized cannabinoid products. For more information, please visit SOMAÍ's website (https://www.somaipharma.eu/). You can read SOMAÍ's and CEO Michael Sassano's articles here (https://www.somaipharma.eu/press).

ABOUT COSMA

Cosma Cannabis is a Polish cannabis company. Cosma offers natural and safe dietary supplements that are based solely on high-quality, natural herbal extracts and free of synthetic additives. By incorporating traditional herbal extracts such as chamomile, mint, and hops, Cosma's products cater to the specific needs of patients. The key advantages of Cosma products include proven and consistent composition, easy dosing, and the absence of psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol. For more information, please visit https://cosmacannabis.com/ (https://cosmacannabis.com/).

