Montag, 12.06.2023
NHS-Genehmigung! InsuJet™ nun kostenfrei für alle Diabetiker in UK!
WKN: 897947 | ISIN: FI0009002158
Tradegate
09.06.23
11:10 Uhr
27,320 Euro
-0,200
-0,73 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UPONOR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPONOR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,10028,90007:55
28,00029,00007:36
12.06.2023 | 07:22
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Inside information: GF Announces a Voluntary Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer for all Shares in Uponor at EUR 28.85 per Share

Inside information: GF Announces a Voluntary Recommended Public Cash Tender
Offer for all Shares in Uponor at EUR 28.85 per Share 

Georg Fischer Ltd., Inside Information, June 12, 2023, 8.20 a.m. EET

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR
SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THIS TENDER OFFER WOULD BE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 

The acquisition of Uponor would accelerate GF Piping Systems' strategy towards
leadership in water and flow solutions. It would also be consistent with GF's
strategic priorities to drive profitable growth and further increase the
resilience of the GF group. The complementary nature of both companies'
products and geographical footprints, their similar culture and common ESG
commitments are expected to allow a seamless integration of Uponor as a fourth
division within GF. 

 -- Georg Fischer Ltd. ("GF" or the "Offeror") hereby announces a voluntary
   recommended public all-cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding
   shares (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") in Uponor Corporation
   ("Uponor" or the "Company") that are not held by Uponor or any of its
   subsidiaries (the "Tender Offer") at a price of EUR 28.85 per share for
   each Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer (the "Offer Price").
 -- The Offer Price represents an attractive premium of 73.4 percent compared
   to EUR 16.64, the undisturbed price of the Share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
   ("Nasdaq Helsinki") on April 13, 2023, the day prior to Aliaxis (as defined
   below) reaching its 5 percent shareholding in Uponor, and 12.0 percent over
   the rejected offer by Aliaxis of EUR 25.75 per Share.
 -- The Tender Offer values Uponor at 10.6x comparable EV/EBITDA for the year
   ended December 31, 2022, or 8.9x adjusted for the targeted annual run-rate
   synergies in the range of EUR 35-45 million.
 -- The Board of Directors of Uponor recommends that the shareholders of Uponor
   accept the Tender Offer. The recommendation is supported by a fairness
   opinion provided by Nordea Bank Abp ("Nordea").
 -- Oras Invest Ltd ("Oras Invest"), the largest shareholder of Uponor, with a
   shareholding of 25.7 percent, supports the Tender Offer and has irrevocably
   undertaken to accept the Tender Offer with its entire shareholding. In
   addition, other shareholders of Uponor representing, in aggregate with Oras
   Invest, a shareholding of 36.9 percent have irrevocably undertaken to
   accept the Tender Offer.
 -- Upon successful completion of the Tender Offer and in order to ensure a
   smooth integration, GF intends to nominate the Chair of the Board of
   Directors of Uponor, Annika Paasikivi, for election to the Board of
   Directors of GF at the next annual general meeting of shareholders of GF.
 -- GF has secured the financing for the Tender Offer through a combination of
   existing cash and committed bank facilities, which reflects the solidity
   and strength of the GF group's balance sheet. In addition, GF intends to
   increase its equity by an envisaged share placing of 8 million GF shares
   from its existing capital band.

Strategic Rationale: Becoming a Global Leader in Sustainable Water and Flow
Solutions 

 -- GF Piping Systems and Uponor, two sustainability forerunners in their
   industries, are expected to create a global leader in water and flow
   solutions with combined sales of EUR 3.6 billion (CHF 3.5 billion) in this
   business, whereas the entire GF group together with Uponor would have
   combined sales of EUR 5.4 billion (CHF 5.4 billion) in each case for the
   year ended December 31, 2022.
 -- Secular global trends, such as increasing need for reliable water
   management and growing demand for clean water and efficient indoor climate
   management, are expected to strongly support the development of the
   combined business.
 -- The combination of the two companies is expected to accelerate the
   implementation of the GF 2025 strategy, and it builds on the successful
   partnership between GF and Uponor that already started 40 years ago. GF
   Piping Systems and Uponor share the same cultural heritage and focus on
   sustainable innovation, complementing each other in terms of technologies,
   products and solutions, as well as geographical and end-application
   footprints.
 -- With their strong brands and high-quality technologies, GF and Uponor are
   expected to accelerate the development of smart and sustainable solutions.
 -- The complementary nature of the products and geographical footprints as
   well as the well-aligned visions, cultures and strategies of the two
   companies are expected to allow for a seamless, "plug & play"
   integration of Uponor as a fourth division within GF.

Favorable Financial Terms

 -- The financing for the Tender Offer has been secured though a combination of
   existing cash and committed bank facilities.
 -- The Tender Offer is expected to be accretive to earnings per share of GF
   already in the first full year after the completion of the Tender Offer,
   based on existing accounting standards, and consistent with the financial
   target framework of the GF 2025 strategy.
 -- The Tender Offer is conditional upon, among others, GF having gained
   control of more than fifty (50) percent of the Shares and voting rights in
   Uponor and that all necessary approvals by any regulatory authorities have
   been received (or where applicable, the relevant waiting periods have
   expired).
 -- The offer period is expected to commence on or about June 26, 2023, and to
   expire on or about September 1, 2023, unless GF extends the offer period in
   order to satisfy the conditions to completion of the Tender Offer,
   including, among others, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. The
   Tender Offer is currently expected to be completed during the fourth
   quarter of 2023.

Key Highlights and Summary of the Tender Offer

 -- On June 12, 2023, GF and Uponor entered into a combination agreement (the
   "Combination Agreement") pursuant to which GF will make the Tender Offer
   for all of the Shares.
 -- GF offers EUR 28.85 in cash for each Share validly tendered in the Tender
   Offer, subject to any adjustments as described below under "Tender Offer in
   Brief-Offer Price."
 -- The total equity value of the Tender Offer is approximately EUR 2.1
   billion.
 -- The Offer Price represents a premium of:

 -- 73.4 percent compared to EUR 16.64, the undisturbed price of the Share on
   Nasdaq Helsinki on April 13, 2023, the day prior to Aliaxis SA/NV through
   its Finnish subsidiary Unari Holding Oy ("Aliaxis") reaching its 5 percent
   shareholding in Uponor;
 -- 66.9 percent compared to EUR 17.28, the three-month volume weighted average
   trading price of the Share on Nasdaq Helsinki prior to April 14, 2023;
 -- 12.0 percent compared to EUR 25.75, being the cash consideration offered
   for each Share under the voluntary public cash tender offer for all issued
   and outstanding shares in Uponor by Aliaxis announced on May 22, 2023 (the
   "Aliaxis Offer"), which was rejected by the Board of Directors of Uponor;
 -- 5.0 percent compared to EUR 27.48, the closing price of the Share on Nasdaq
   Helsinki on June 9, 2023, the last trading day immediately preceding the
   announcement of the Tender Offer; and
 -- 22.8 percent compared to EUR 23.49, the three-month volume weighted average
   trading price of the Share on Nasdaq Helsinki immediately preceding the
   announcement of the Tender Offer.

 -- The Board of Directors of Uponor recommends that the shareholders of Uponor
   accept the Tender Offer by GF. The recommendation is supported by a
   fairness opinion provided by Nordea.
 -- The completion of the Tender Offer is not expected to have any immediate
   material effects on the business operations, assets, or the position of the
   management or employees, of Uponor. However, as is customary, GF intends to
   change the composition of the Board of Directors of Uponor after the
   completion of the Tender Offer.
 -- Oras Invest and certain other major shareholders of Uponor have irrevocably
   undertaken to accept the Tender Offer. The irrevocable undertakings to
   support the Tender Offer represent approximately 36.9 percent of all the
   issued Shares in Uponor in aggregate.
 -- The financing for the Tender Offer and for the potential compulsory
   redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act
   (624/2006, as amended, the "Finnish Companies Act") has been secured
   through a combination of existing cash and committed bank facilities. GF's
   obligation to complete the Tender Offer is not conditional upon
   availability of financing.
 -- GF expects to publish a tender offer document (the "Tender Offer Document")
   with detailed information on the Tender Offer on or about June 22, 2023.
   The offer period is expected to commence on or about June 26, 2023, and to
   expire on or about September 1, 2023, unless GF extends the offer period in
   order to satisfy the conditions to completion of the Tender Offer,
   including, among others, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. The
   Tender Offer is currently expected to be completed during the fourth
   quarter of 2023.
 -- The Tender Offer is conditional upon the satisfaction or waiver by the
   Offeror of certain customary conditions on or prior to the Offeror's
   announcement of the final results of the Tender Offer including, among
   others, that all necessary approvals by any regulatory authorities have
   been received (or where applicable, the relevant waiting periods have
   expired) and the Offeror having gained control of more than fifty (50)
   percent of the Shares and voting rights in Uponor.

Commenting on the Tender Offer, Yves Serra, Chair of the Board of Directors of
GF: 

"By combining more than 100 years of expertise of Uponor with our know-how of
over two centuries, we would have a great opportunity to build a global leader
in the water and flow solutions industry. The two companies have complementary
products and geographical footprints, similar cultures and a common ESG
commitment. We respect very much the heritage of Uponor and look forward to a
prosperous joint future of GF and Uponor." 

Commenting on the Tender Offer, Andreas Müller, CEO of GF:

"We are excited to see and feel that both companies share the same vision and
daily strive for sustainable innovation leadership. A partnership with Uponor
is expected to be beneficial for our customers, our shareholders as well as for
all employees. We would look forward to welcoming the Uponor team to GF and
working with them to drive future growth." 

Commenting on the Tender Offer, Hans Sohlström, member of the Board of
Directors of Uponor and Chair of the Board Committee responsible for handling
the Tender Offer: 

"We are glad to be in a position where our shareholders are presented with the
offer from GF, which the Board of Directors of Uponor recommends. We recognize
that a combination with GF would provide strength for the future development of
the combined company. Furthermore, considering the offered value, it is in the
best interest of Uponor's shareholders." 

Commenting on the Tender Offer, Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO of Uponor:

"I have a lot of respect for GF as a company and its heritage of innovation and
advanced technology. We have in common a drive for sustainable innovation and a
"People First" culture, benefitting all our stakeholders and especially our
employees. A combination of Uponor and GF would help us accelerate the
execution of our growth strategy and bring benefits to our customers by
offering even more competitive, innovative, and sustainable water solutions.
Uponor is stronger than ever and has great potential to further accelerate the
expansion of its offering in combination with GF." 

Background and Strategic Rationale for the Tender Offer

The combination of GF and Uponor fits well with GF's purpose of becoming better
every day since 1802. It is consistent with GF's strategic priorities within
its Piping Systems division and is expected to accelerate the execution of the
GF 2025 strategy to drive profitable growth and further increase the resilience
of the GF group. Together, GF and Uponor are expected to expand their combined
footprint and offering to create a global leader in the attractive industry for
sustainable water and flow solutions. 

Secular global trends, such as increasing need for reliable water management
and growing demand for clean water and efficient indoor climate management, are
expected to be supportive to future growth. Uponor's expertise in building
solutions across both residential and non-residential end-applications,
representing 77 percent of Uponor's net sales for the year ended December 31,
2022, is highly complementary, both in terms of geography and products, to the
position of the GF Piping Systems division in the building technology segment,
while Uponor's infrastructure business is a natural extension of the utility
business within GF Piping Systems. Uponor would substantially increase the
sales of GF Piping Systems in North America where it is estimated that every
third new home has Uponor's pipes, and in the Nordics where Uponor is one of
the largest suppliers, whilst strengthening GF Piping Systems' offering across
the rest of Europe. 

Through the combination, GF expects to generate synergies, including related
operational improvements, with an annual run-rate in the range of EUR 35-45
million. The synergies primarily comprise of cost savings in the areas of
operational optimization, procurement and productivity, as well as mutual
cross-selling opportunities in existing and new markets and applications. 

Uponor shares the commitment of GF to invest in sustainable solutions, as
demonstrated by creating the world's first chemically recycled PEX (crosslinked
polyethylene) pipe, which paves the way for a circular value chain and
complements GF's portfolio of piping products. Building on the mutual
innovation heritage of both companies, the combination is expected to further
accelerate the development of new smart products and solutions that support
customers achieving their sustainability goals. 

Like GF, Uponor is widely recognized as an ESG industry forerunner and it is
rated as "Low Risk" by Sustainalytics with a score of 15.7 (within the top 7
percent in the sector), "Silver" by EcoVadis (within the top 15 percent in the
sector) and "B" for Climate Change by CDP (above average performance in the
sector). Both companies are committed to the Science Based Targets initiative
(SBTi). The Tender Offer underlines GF's commitment to sustainability, as
together, both companies are expected to be in a stronger position to further
advance their ESG agenda. 

Upon the completion of the Tender Offer, Uponor would be integrated as a fourth
division within GF. 

Financial Terms

The Tender Offer values Uponor at an equity value of EUR 2.1 billion and at an
enterprise value ("EV") of EUR 2.2 billion, which is equivalent to a multiple
of 10.6x comparable EV/EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022, or 8.9x
adjusted for the targeted annual run-rate synergies of EUR 35-45 million. 

The Tender Offer is expected to be accretive to earnings per share of GF
already in the first full year after the completion of the Tender Offer. The
combined financial profile of GF and Uponor is consistent with the target
framework of the GF 2025 strategy, notably 9-11 percent return on net sales
(EBIT margin) and 20-22 percent return on invested capital. 

Upon the completion of the Tender Offer, and after an envisaged share placing
of 8 million GF shares from the existing capital band, the combined leverage of
GF and Uponor is expected to amount to less than 2.25x net debt/EBITDA. It is
expected that the combined leverage would reduce further to less than 1.5x net
debt/EBITDA within two years after the completion of the Tender Offer. GF
remains committed to maintaining a prudent capital structure commensurate with
an investment grade credit rating. The completion of the Tender Offer would not
lead to a change of GF's existing dividend policy. 

Tender Offer in Brief

The Offeror and Uponor have, on June 12, 2023, entered into the Combination
Agreement pursuant to which the Offeror will make the Tender Offer. A summary
of the Combination Agreement has been provided below under "-The Combination
Agreement." 

The Offeror and Uponor have undertaken to comply with the Helsinki Takeover
Code issued by the Finnish Securities Market Association (the "Helsinki
Takeover Code"). 

As at the date of this release, Uponor has 73,206,944 issued shares, of which
72,800,010 are outstanding Shares and 406,934 of which are held in treasury. As
at the date of this release, the Offeror does not hold any Shares or votes in
Uponor. 

The Offeror reserves the right to buy Shares before, during and/or after the
offer period (including any extension thereof and any subsequent offer period)
in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki or otherwise. 

Offer Price

The Offer Price is EUR 28.85 in cash for each Share validly tendered in the
Tender Offer, subject to any adjustments as set out below. 

The Offer Price represents a premium of:

 -- 73.4 percent compared to EUR 16.64, the undisturbed price of the Share on
   Nasdaq Helsinki on April 13, 2023, the day prior to Aliaxis reaching its 5
   percent shareholding in Uponor;
 -- 66.9 percent compared to EUR 17.28, the three-month volume weighted average
   trading price of the Share on Nasdaq Helsinki prior to April 14, 2023;
 -- 12.0 percent compared to EUR 25.75, being the cash consideration offered
   for each Share under the Aliaxis Offer, which was rejected by the Board of
   Directors of Uponor;
 -- 5.0 percent compared to EUR 27.48, the closing price of the Share on Nasdaq
   Helsinki on June 9, 2023, the last trading day immediately preceding the
   announcement of the Tender Offer; and
 -- 22.8 percent compared to EUR 23.49, the three-month volume weighted average
   trading price of the Share on Nasdaq Helsinki immediately preceding the
   announcement of the Tender Offer.

The Offer Price has been determined based on 72,800,010 Shares outstanding.
Should the Company change the number of Shares that are issued and outstanding
as at the date of the Combination Agreement as a result of a new share issue,
reclassification, stock split (including a reverse split) or any other similar
transaction with dilutive effect, except pursuant to the share-based incentive
schemes or the resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of
Directors of the Company passed at the annual general meeting of shareholders
of the Company on March 17, 2023, or should the Company distribute a dividend
or otherwise distribute funds or any other assets to its shareholders, or if a
record date with respect to any of the foregoing occurs prior to the completion
date of the Tender Offer, the Offer Price payable by the Offeror shall be
reduced accordingly on a euro-for-euro basis, including for the payment of EUR
0.35 per outstanding Share as dividend based on the resolution of the general
meeting of shareholders of the Company on March 17, 2023. 

Offer Period

The offer period under the Tender Offer is expected to commence on or about
June 26, 2023, and to expire on or about September 1, 2023. The Offeror
reserves the right to extend the offer period from time to time in accordance
with, and subject to, the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and
applicable laws and regulations, in order to satisfy the conditions to
completion of the Tender Offer, including, among others, the receipt of all
necessary approvals, permits, consents, clearances or other actions, including
without limitation approvals required under applicable foreign direct
investment laws, (or, where applicable, the expiry of relevant waiting periods)
by any competition authorities or other regulatory authorities required under
any applicable competition laws or other regulatory laws in any jurisdiction
for the completion of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is currently expected
to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2023. 

The detailed terms and conditions of the Tender Offer as well as instructions
on how to accept the Tender Offer will be included in the Tender Offer
Document, which the Offeror expects to publish on or about June 22, 2023. 

Recommendation from the Board of Directors of Uponor

The members of the Board of Directors of Uponor, who participated in the
decision-making, have unanimously decided to recommend that the shareholders of
Uponor accept the Tender Offer. The Board of Directors of Uponor will issue its
statement on the Tender Offer before the publication of the Tender Offer
Document and it will be included in the Tender Offer Document. The
recommendation is supported by a fairness opinion provided to the Board of
Directors of Uponor by its financial adviser Nordea on June 12, 2023. The
complete fairness opinion will be attached to the statement of the Board of
Directors of Uponor. 

Support by Certain Major Shareholders of Uponor

Oras Invest, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension
Insurance Company, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Pekka Paasikivi, Jukka
Paasikivi and Jari Paasikivi, together representing approximately 36.9 percent
of all issued Shares in Uponor, have irrevocably undertaken to accept the
Tender Offer. These irrevocable undertakings may be terminated among other
terms in the event that GF withdraws the Tender Offer, or in the event that a
competing offer is announced by a third party with a consideration of at least
10 percent higher per share than the Offer Price and GF does not match or
exceed the consideration offered in such competing offer within a certain
period of time. 

Conditions to Completion of the Tender Offer

The obligation of the Offeror to accept for payment the validly tendered
Shares, which have not been withdrawn in accordance with the terms and
conditions of the Tender Offer, and to complete the Tender Offer, are subject
to the fulfilment or, to the extent permitted by applicable law, waiver by the
Offeror of the following conditions (the "Conditions to Completion") on or by
the date of the Offeror's announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer
in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 18 of the Finnish Securities Market Act
(746/2012, as amended, the "Finnish Securities Market Act"): 

(a)     the Tender Offer has been validly accepted with respect to the
outstanding Shares representing, together with any other outstanding Shares
otherwise acquired by the Offeror prior to the date of the Offeror's
announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer, more than fifty (50)
percent of the outstanding Shares and voting rights in the Company calculated
in accordance with Chapter 18 Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act; 

(b)     the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, permits,
clearances and consents, including without limitation approvals required under
applicable foreign direct investment laws, competition clearances (or, where
applicable, the expiry of relevant waiting periods) required under any
applicable competition laws or other regulatory laws in any jurisdiction for
the completion of the Tender Offer by the Offeror; 

(c)     no fact or circumstance has arisen or been discovered after the
announcement of the Tender Offer that, individually or taken together with any
other information, constitutes a material adverse change; 

(d)     the Offeror has not received information with respect to a fact or
circumstance that has resulted in a material adverse change (other than any
such fact or circumstance fairly disclosed); 

(e)     no legislation or other regulation has been issued and no court or
regulatory authority of competent jurisdiction has given a decision or issued
any regulatory action that would wholly or in any material part prevent,
postpone or frustrate the completion of the Tender Offer; 

(f)     the Board of Directors of the Company has issued the
recommendation and the recommendation remains in full force and effect and has
not been withdrawn, modified, cancelled, or amended (excluding, however, any
technical modification or change of the recommendation required under
applicable laws or the Helsinki Takeover Code as a result of a competing offer
or otherwise so long as the recommendation to accept the Tender Offer is
upheld); and 

(g)     the Combination Agreement has not been terminated and remains in
full force and effect. 

The Conditions to Completion set out above are exhaustive. The Offeror may only
invoke any of the Conditions to Completion so as to cause the Tender Offer not
to proceed, to lapse or to be withdrawn if the circumstances which give rise to
the right to invoke the relevant Condition to Completion have a significant
meaning to the Offeror in view of the Tender Offer, as referred to in the
regulations and guidelines 9/2013 (Takeover bids and mandatory bids), as may be
amended or re-enacted from time to time, issued by the Finnish Financial
Supervisory Authority. 

Regulatory Approvals

The Offeror will, as soon as practically possible, make all submissions,
notifications and filings (or, where applicable, draft notifications) required
to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, permits, clearances and consents,
including without limitation approvals required under applicable foreign direct
investment laws and merger control clearances (or, where applicable, the expiry
of relevant waiting periods) required under applicable competition laws or
other laws in any jurisdiction for the completion of the Tender Offer. 

Based on currently available information, the Offeror expects to obtain such
necessary regulatory approvals, permits, clearances and consents and to
complete the Tender Offer during the fourth quarter of 2023. The Offeror will
use its reasonable best efforts to obtain such regulatory approvals. However,
the length and outcome of the regulatory clearance process is not within the
control of the Offeror, and there can be no assurances that clearance will be
obtained within the estimated timeframe, or at all. However, the Offeror does
not anticipate that there would be any material substantive issues with respect
to obtaining any such regulatory approvals. 

Financing

The Offeror's obligation to complete the Tender Offer is not conditional upon
availability of financing (assuming that all the Conditions to Completion are
otherwise satisfied or waived by the Offeror). 

The financing of the Tender Offer and for the potential compulsory redemption
proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act has been secured
through a combination of existing cash funds and external debt commitments.
Debt commitments have been received, as evidenced in the executed bridge
facility agreement and the executed credit facilities agreement entered into by
the Offeror, and UBS Switzerland AG and Zürcher Kantonalbank, as mandated lead
arrangers and original lenders, to finance the completion of the Tender Offer,
including subsequent mandatory redemption proceedings if any. 

The debt financing has been committed on a customary European "certain funds"
basis, subject to the following conditions: 

(a)     no event of default has occurred and is continuing or would result
from the utilization of the debt financing, in each case, in respect of a
payment default, the breach of a major undertaking, a major misrepresentation,
certain invalidities and repudiations, insolvency or certain insolvency
proceedings, or a change of control; 

(b)     it has not become illegal since the date on which a lender first
became a party to the relevant facilities agreement to make available or allow
to remain outstanding the debt financing under the relevant facilities
agreements; 

(c)     satisfaction of certain customary Tender Offer related conditions;
and 

(d)     the provision of certain customary documentary and commercial
conditions precedent, each of which is, in respect of the facility agreements,
satisfied or within the sole and absolute control of the Offeror as at this
date. 

Future Plans Concerning the Shares

The Offeror intends to acquire all the Shares. If, as a result of the
completion of the Tender Offer, the Offeror's ownership has exceeded 90 percent
of all the Shares and votes in the Company as referred to under Chapter 18
Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, the Offeror will commence as soon as
reasonably possible the compulsory redemption proceedings in accordance with
the Finnish Companies Act for all the Shares not purchased pursuant to the
Tender Offer. 

As indicated by the Offeror, it is prepared to complete the Tender Offer even
if it would not obtain more than 90 percent of the issued and outstanding
Shares and votes in Uponor. Pursuant to the Finnish Companies Act, a
shareholder that holds more than 50 percent of the shares and voting rights
carried by the shares in a company has sufficient voting rights to decide on,
among other things, the appointment of board members and distribution of
dividends, and a shareholder that holds more than two-thirds (?) of the shares
and voting rights carried by the shares in a company has sufficient voting
rights to decide upon the merger of a company into another company. Should the
Offeror obtain less than 90 percent of the issued and outstanding shares and
votes in Uponor, the Offeror would not be able to immediately commence
redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act to acquire
the remaining Shares and to cause Uponor's shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Helsinki. Should the Offeror obtain more than 50 percent and less than 90
percent of the issued and outstanding shares and votes in Uponor, depending on
the number of Shares represented and votes cast at the relevant general
meeting, the Offeror may or may not have sufficient voting rights to decide on,
among other things, the merger of the Company with another company or the
issuance of shares in the Company. In the event that Uponor's shares remain
listed on Nasdaq Helsinki, there would be costs associated with maintaining a
listing of the shares as well as securing compliance with various regulatory
requirements. In such circumstances, the Offeror would assess alternatives to
acquire the remaining shares in Uponor over time, and it is possible that
Uponor could become subject to certain corporate transactions, including for
example, and depending on the number of votes held by the Offeror, purchases of
further shares in Uponor after completion of the Tender Offer, divestments or
acquisitions of Shares or other assets, share issuances, a statutory merger, or
a change of domicile to a different jurisdiction. 

Should the Offeror obtain less than 90 percent of the Shares and voting rights
carried by the Shares but more than two-thirds (?) of the Shares and voting
rights carried by the Shares, it is possible that Uponor could be subject to
certain corporate transactions, including a merger into another company. As a
result, Uponor's ability to operate as a fully independent company would be
limited. The Offeror may in practice, depending on the number of Shares
represented and votes cast at a general meeting, have a similar level of
influence even if it would complete the Tender Offer with an acceptance rate
that is lower than 50 percent of the Shares. 

The Offeror reserves the right to waive any of the Conditions to Completion
that have not been fulfilled or are expected not to be fulfilled, including to
consummate the Tender Offer at a lower acceptance level or otherwise despite
the non-fulfillment of some of the Conditions to Completion. The Offeror has
not taken any decisions on any potential waiver of any of the Conditions to
Completion or relating to any transactions or actions that could be undertaken
following the completion of the Tender Offer. 

The Combination Agreement

The Combination Agreement between Uponor and the Offeror sets forth the
principal terms under which the Offeror will make the Tender Offer. 

Under the Combination Agreement, the Board of Directors of Uponor may, at any
time prior to the completion of the Tender Offer withdraw, modify, cancel or
amend the recommendation and take actions contradictory to the recommendation
(including by way of deciding not to issue the recommendation) if, and only if,
the Board of Directors of the Company determines in good faith, due to
materially changed circumstances not connected with a breach of the Company's
obligations under the Combination Agreement, that the acceptance of the Tender
Offer would no longer be in the best interest of the holders of outstanding
Shares after receiving written advice from its reputable external legal counsel
and financial advisor(s) and after consultation with the Offeror, that such
withdrawal, modification, cancellation or amendment of the recommendation or
contrary action is required for the Board of Directors of the Company to comply
with its mandatory fiduciary duties towards the holders of the outstanding
Shares under Finnish laws and regulations. If such an action by the Board of
Directors of the Company is connected to a competing offer or a competing
proposal, which the Board of Directors of the Company has determined in good
faith, after receiving written advice from its reputable external legal counsel
and financial advisor(s), to constitute a superior offer, when considered as a
whole and taking into account the consideration, deliverability, anticipated
timing and regulatory aspects and other terms and conditions of the competing
offer or the competing proposal, the Board of Directors of the Company may not
withdraw, modify, cancel or amend or take actions contradictory to the
recommendation unless prior to such withdrawal, modification, cancellation or
amendment or contrary action the Board of Directors of the Company has (i)
complied with its obligations in the Combination Agreement to not solicitate
competing transactions, (ii) notified the Offeror of the Company's receipt of
the competing offer or the competing proposal with reasonably detailed
information about the competing offer or competing proposal (including pricing,
and other material terms and conditions, as well as any material revisions
related thereto), (iii) in good faith provided the Offeror with an opportunity
to negotiate with the Board of Directors of the Company about matters arising
from the competing offer or competing proposal and (iv) given the Offeror at
least eight (8) business days from the date of publishing the competing offer
or from the date of the Offeror having been informed in writing of a serious
competing proposal and its material terms (or of any material revisions
thereto) to enhance its Tender Offer pursuant to the Combination Agreement. 

The Company shall, and shall cause its affiliated entities, officers,
directors, employees and representatives to, (a) not to, directly or
indirectly, actively solicit or initiate any competing offer or inquiry or
proposal for such offer or for any other transaction, including, without
limitation, any sale, spin-off or other transfer of all or any material portion
of the group's assets or businesses, whether through a public tender offer or
by sale or transfer of assets, sale of shares, reorganization or merger,
transfer of employees in a hiring action by a third party (other than the
Offeror or its representatives) or otherwise, or any other similar corporate
transaction that could reasonably constitute or result in any competing
transaction or otherwise materially prevent, harm, delay or hinder the
completion of the Tender Offer, (b) cease and cause to be terminated any
possible solicitations related to any competing proposal conducted prior to the
signing date of the Combination Agreement, and (c) not to, upon receipt of a
competing proposal, directly or indirectly, promote the progress of such
competing proposal, unless the Board of Directors of the Company determines in
good faith, after receiving written advice from its reputable external legal
counsel and financial advisor(s), that such measures are required in order for
the Board of Directors of the Company to comply with its fiduciary duties, and
provided that the Company complies with certain procedures about matters
arising from such competing proposal. 

The Combination Agreement further includes certain customary representations,
warranties and undertakings by both parties, such as conduct of the Company and
each of its subsidiaries' business in all material respects in the ordinary
course of business consistent with past practice until the date of the
settlements of the completion trades with respect to the Shares tendered in the
Tender Offer or the termination of the Combination Agreement in accordance with
its terms and use of reasonable best efforts by the parties to do or cause to
be done all reasonably required actions and to assist and cooperate with the
other party in doing all the things necessary or advisable to consummate the
Tender Offer and the transactions contemplated by the Combination Agreement. 

The Combination Agreement may be terminated and the transactions contemplated
in the Combination Agreement abandoned by the Company or the Offeror in certain
circumstances, including, among others, if a final, non-appealable injunction
or other order issued by any court of competent jurisdiction or other final,
non-appealable legal restraint or prohibition preventing the consummation of
the Tender Offer has taken effect after the date of the Combination Agreement
and continues to be in effect or upon a material breach of any of the warranty
or undertaking given by the Company or the Offeror. If the Combination
Agreement is terminated due to certain reasons specified in the Combination
Agreement, the Offeror has agreed to reimburse expenses incurred by the Company
up to the maximum amount of EUR 10,000,000 and the Company has agreed to
reimburse expenses incurred by the Offeror up to the maximum amount of EUR
10,000,000. 

Advisors

UBS AG acts as exclusive financial advisor to GF in connection with the Tender
Offer. In addition, GF has retained White & Case LLP as legal advisor in
connection with the Tender Offer and Tekir Ltd as communication advisor. 

Uponor has retained Nordea and Goldman Sachs International as financial
advisors and Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd as legal advisor in connection with
the Tender Offer and Hill and Knowlton Finland Oy as communication advisor. 

Media and Investor Briefing

A conference call with video webcast for analysts and journalists with Andreas
Müller, CEO of GF, and Mads Joergensen, CFO of GF, as well as Hans Sohlström,
member of the Board of Directors of Uponor and Chair of the Board Committee of
Uponor responsible for handling the Tender Offer, and Michael Rauterkus,
President and CEO of Uponor, will take place today, June 12, 2023, at 12.00
p.m. EET (11.00 a.m. CET) (English only) - to join the conference call, please
use the link below (Chorus Call). 

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=n0qhTWqT

To join the conference call via phone, please dial the numbers below (10-15
minutes before the conference call start). 

Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

Finland +358 (0) 9 4245 0051

UK +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

USA +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Other international numbers available at
https://services3.choruscall.ch/NUMBERS/Attended_Dial_In_Numbers.pdf. 

The presentation of the analyst and media conference (video webcast) is
available on the Offeror's Tender Offer website
(https://goingforward-movingwater.georgfischer.com) from June 12, 2023 at 8.20
a.m. EET (7.20. a.m. CET). 

Media and Investor Enquiries, GF

Media

Beat Römer, Head Corporate Communications, GF

media@georgfischer.com

+41 (0) 79 290 04 00

Analysts and Investors

Daniel Bösiger, Head Investor Relations, GF

ir@georgfischer.com

+41 (0) 79 251 66 24

Media Contacts in Finland

Niko Vartiainen, Principal Consultant, Tekir Ltd

niko@tekir.fi

+358 (0) 50 529 4299

Media and Investor Enquiries, Uponor

Franciska Janzon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications/IR, Uponor

franciska.janzon@uponor.com

+358 (0) 20 129 2821

Information about the Tender Offer is made available at
https://goingforward-movingwater.georgfischer.com. 

For administrative questions regarding the Tender Offer, please contact your
bank or nominee where you have your Shares registered. 

About GF

With its three divisions GF Piping Systems, GF Casting Solutions, and GF
Machining Solutions, GF offers products and solutions that enable the safe
transport of liquids and gases, as well as lightweight casting components and
high-precision manufacturing technologies. As a sustainability and innovation
leader, GF has strived to achieve profitable growth while offering superior
value to its customers for more than 200 years. Founded in 1802, GF is
headquartered in Switzerland and present in 34 countries with 138 companies, 60
of which are production companies with 83 facilities. For the year ended
December 31, 2022, GF's 15,207 employees worldwide generated sales of EUR 4.1
billion (CHF 4.0 billion). 

About Uponor

Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and
effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. Uponor helps
customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and
utilities, be more productive - and continuously find new ways to conserve,
manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide
comfort, health, and efficiency. Uponor's safe drinking water, energy-efficient
radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are
sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs approximately 3,900
professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, Uponor's
net sales totaled approximately EUR 1.4 billion. Uponor is based in Finland and
listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. 

Important Information

THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART,
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW
ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER
WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 

THIS RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN
OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELEASE IS NOT
AN OFFER TO BUY OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY SECURITIES
DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER OFFER, IN AUSTRALIA,
CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT
THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED
IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN
ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER THE TENDER OFFER OR ACCEPTANCE THEREOF IS
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION
OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. 

THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION
WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND, WHEN PUBLISHED, THE TENDER OFFER
DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED,
FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY
APPLICABLE LAW. 

THIS RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW, THE RULES OF
NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION DISCLOSED
MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS RELEASE HAD
BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE OF FINLAND. 

Information for Shareholders of Uponor in the United States

The Tender Offer will be made for the issued and outstanding shares in Uponor,
which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure and
procedural requirements. The Tender Offer is made in the United States in
compliance with Section 14(e) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended (the "Exchange Act") and the applicable rules and regulations
promulgated thereunder, including Regulation 14E (in each case, subject to any
exemptions or relief therefrom, if applicable) and otherwise in accordance with
the disclosure and procedural requirements of Finnish law, including with
respect to the Tender Offer timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal,
waiver of conditions and timing of payments, which are different from those of
the United States. The financial information included in this release has been
prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards in Finland and
Switzerland, which may not be comparable to the financial statements or
financial information of U.S. companies. Shareholders in the United States are
advised that the Shares are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that
Uponor is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the Exchange
Act and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder. 

The Tender Offer is made to Uponor's shareholders resident in the United States
on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other shareholders of
Uponor to whom an offer is made. Any information documents, including this
release, are being disseminated to U.S. shareholders on a basis comparable to
the method that such documents are provided to Uponor's other shareholders. 

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, including Rule
14e-5 under the Exchange Act, the Offeror and its affiliates or its brokers and
its broker's affiliates (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as
applicable) may from time to time after the date of this release and during the
pendency of the Tender Offer, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer and
combination, directly or indirectly, purchase or arrange to purchase, the
Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or
exercisable for such Shares. These purchases may occur either in the open
market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. To
the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made
public in Finland, such information will be disclosed by means of a stock
exchange or press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S.
shareholders of Uponor of such information. In addition, the financial advisers
to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in
securities of Uponor, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase
such securities. To the extent required in Finland, any information about such
purchases will be made public in Finland in the manner required by Finnish law. 

Neither the SEC nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or
disapproved the Tender Offer, passed upon the merits or fairness of the Tender
Offer, or passed any comment upon the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of
this release. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the
United States. 

The receipt of cash pursuant to the Tender Offer by a U.S. holder of Shares may
be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under
applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each
holder of Shares is urged to consult its independent professional adviser
immediately regarding the tax consequences of accepting the Tender Offer. 

It may be difficult for Uponor's shareholders to enforce their rights and any
claims they may have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws since the
Offeror and Uponor are located in non-U.S. jurisdictions and some or all of
their respective officers and directors may be residents of non-U.S.
jurisdictions. Uponor's shareholders may not be able to sue the Offeror or
Uponor or their respective officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for
violations of the U.S. federal securities laws. It may be difficult to compel
the Offeror and Uponor and their respective affiliates to subject themselves to
a U.S. court's judgment. 

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that, to the extent they are not historical
facts, constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements
include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections, objectives,
targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance,
capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to
acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to
financial position, future operations and development, business strategy and
the trends in the industries and the political and legal environment and other
information that is not historical information. In some instances, they can be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms
"believes," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their
negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their very nature,
forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and
assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions,
forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be
achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any
forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of this
release. 

Disclaimer

UBS AG is authorized and regulated by the Financial Market Supervisory
Authority in Switzerland. It is authorized by the Prudential Regulation
Authority and subject to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority and
limited regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority in the United
Kingdom. UBS AG is acting exclusively for the Offeror and no one else in
connection with the Tender Offer or the matters referred to in this document,
will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this document)
as its client in relation to the Tender Offer and will not be responsible to
anyone other than the Offeror for providing the protections afforded to its
clients or for providing advice in relation to the Tender Offer or any other
transaction or arrangement referred to in this document. 

Nordea Bank Abp, which is under the supervision of the European Central Bank
together with the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, is acting as
financial adviser to the Company and no one else in connection with the Tender
Offer and the matters set out in this announcement. Neither Nordea Bank Abp nor
its affiliates will regard any other person as its client in relation to the
Tender Offer and the matters set out in this announcement and will not be
responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protection
afforded to clients of Nordea Bank Abp, nor for providing advice in relation to
the Tender Offer or the other matters referred to in this announcement. 

Goldman Sachs International, which is authorized in the United Kingdom by the
Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct
Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, is acting as financial
adviser to Uponor and no-one else in connection with this announcement. Neither
Goldman Sachs International nor its affiliates, nor their respective partners,
directors, officers, employees or agents are responsible to anyone other than
Uponor for providing the protections afforded to clients of Goldman Sachs
International or for providing advice in connection with any matters referred
to in this announcement.

