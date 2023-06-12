DON'T NOD announces new action-puzzle climber, JUSANT, at the Xbox Games Showcase

Demo available now on Steam!

Paris, June 12th, 2023 - DON'T NOD, an independent French studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, is proud to unveil JUSANT at the Xbox Games Showcase. JUSANT is an action-puzzle climbing game releasing in Fall 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. JUSANT will be available with Xbox Game Pass at release.

A public demo is playable right now on Steam!

Watch the reveal trailer here: https://youtu.be/u6bhDnLBT4A

"We are very pleased to collaborate with Microsoft in announcing our newest game, JUSANT, at the Xbox Games Showcase. It's a unique take on climbing game that we hope all kinds of players can enjoy, with its immersive and meditative atmosphere as well as breathtakingly beautiful environments. JUSANT is another solid asset added to our expanding intellectual property portfolio. With Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, and now JUSANT, 2023 is shaping up to be one of DON'T NOD's most value creating years.", shares Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DON'T NOD.



Experience climbing like never before in this action-puzzle climber and meditative journey to reach the top of an immeasurable tall tower and uncover clues along the way. Challenge yourself at your own pace, explore different paths, and unravel the secrets left behind from a bygone civilization with the help of a mysterious companion.

Players will need to master climbing tools and watch their stamina to successfully navigate this tower. They'll be challenged to figure out how best to use their tools to explore and reach the different ways up, as they go higher and hone their skills. Different paths contain clues and leftover signs of whatever happened to the people that once lived there.

Accompanied throughout the climb by a peaceful, atmospheric soundtrack, let yourself be carried by JUSANT's meditative atmosphere and discover a diversity of breathtaking environments. There are several biomes to explore, each home to unique flora and fauna. Prepare to face the elements on arid, windy slopes, find refuge in tunnels lit only by bioluminescence, and much more.

But you won't be alone, as a mysterious companion will join you for the journey. The Ballast, an intriguing small creature made entirely of water, will guide the climber by waking nature along the way and helping to reveal hidden paths and clues of the tower's unknown past.

JUSANT is developed and published by DON'T NOD and will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in Fall 2023 and the demo is available to play right now on Steam.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

