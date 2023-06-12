Regulatory News:

ORPEA's judicial administrators have taken note of the date of deliberation of the Versailles Court of Appeal's ruling on the appeals lodged against the composition of certain classes of affected parties, expected for 22 June 2023.

Consequently, the judicial administrators have informed ORPEA of their decision to extend the remote voting period for those concerned classes of affected parties and to postpone the in-person meetings (including the class of shareholders' meeting convened as a class of affected parties), initially scheduled for 16 June 2023, until after the said date of deliberation.

The company is awaiting the decision of the judicial administrators as to the date to be set for the in-person meetings.

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in providing care for all types of frailty. The Group operates in 21 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living facilities, homecare and services), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 76,000 employees and welcomes more than 267,000 patients and residents each year.

https://www.orpea-group.com/en

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

