GlobeNewswire
12.06.2023 | 08:10
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 24/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-06-12 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A         Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 24.05.2023 - Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T     Annual General   TLN  
   14.06.2023                    Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.06.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   31.08.2023                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 02.06.2023 - Storent Holdings           Public offering   RIG  
   16.06.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.06.2023 Coop Pank CPA            Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 12.06.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T          Sales figures    TLN  
   16.06.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.06.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN  Dividend payment  TLN  
         Capital EFCUPFFT           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.06.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R          Extraordinary    RIG  
                            General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.06.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B       securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 12.06.2023 - LT0000125981 DFDSTO         Buyback       VLN  
   24.07.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.06.2023 Citadele banka CBLB050031A      Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.06.2023 Citadele banka CBLB050031A      Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.06.2023 LHV Group LHV            Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.06.2023 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs   Annual General   RIG  
         LJM1R                Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.06.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T         Annual General   TLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.06.2023 UAB "Atsinaujinancios energetikos  Coupon payment   VLN  
         investicijos" AEIB050025A      date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.06.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI            Dividend payment  RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.06.2023 Novaturas NTU1L           Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.06.2023 Linda Nektar LINDA          Dividend payment  TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.06.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T           Dividend payment  TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.06.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T          Dividend payment  TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 15.06.2023 - Baltika BLT1T            Annual General   TLN  
   21.06.2023                    Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.06.2023 Merko Ehitus MRK1T          Dividend payment  TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.06.2023 Summus Capital SUMC067524FA     Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
