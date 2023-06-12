Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 24/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-06-12 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2023 - Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T Annual General TLN 14.06.2023 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.06.2023 - Storent Holdings Public offering RIG 16.06.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2023 Coop Pank CPA Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 16.06.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN Dividend payment TLN Capital EFCUPFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2023 - LT0000125981 DFDSTO Buyback VLN 24.07.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2023 Citadele banka CBLB050031A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2023 Citadele banka CBLB050031A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2023 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2023 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Annual General RIG LJM1R Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2023 UAB "Atsinaujinancios energetikos Coupon payment VLN investicijos" AEIB050025A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Dividend payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2023 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2023 Linda Nektar LINDA Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2023 - Baltika BLT1T Annual General TLN 21.06.2023 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.06.2023 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2023 Summus Capital SUMC067524FA Coupon payment RIG date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.