Oxurion NV: Oxurion Finalizes Enrollment in KALAHARI Phase 2, Part B Trial of Novel PKal Inhibitor THR-149 in Diabetic Macular Edema

Top-line Data Expected in Q4 2023

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US -June 12, 2023 - 8:00 am CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announced today that it has randomized the last patient in its KALAHARI Phase 2, Part B clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME) (KALAHARI trial).

Oxurion's investigators have successfully over-enrolled the trial with a total of 112 patients, compared to the original 108 patients planned, reflecting the strong interest of both investigators and patients. With the completion of enrollment, Oxurion confirms its previous guidance that it expects to report top-line data from the KALAHARI trial in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The KALAHARI trial is evaluating Oxurion's novel plasma kallikrein (PKal) inhibitor THR-149 as a potential treatment for DME patients who respond suboptimally to anti-VEGF therapy, the current standard of care. The completion of enrollment follows the recommendation from an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) in December 2022 that the KALAHARI trial should continue based on the outcome of a pre-specified futility analysis that included an evaluation of interim efficacy and safety data from 31 patients at the three-month time point.

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Approximately 22 million people worldwide have DME currently, with prevalence increasing due to the growing global diabetic epidemic. DME is the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, and the market for treatments is currently estimated at +$5 billion.

People who suffer from DME have leaking vessels in the back of the eye, leading to a thickening of the retina that causes vision problems such as blurriness in the center of vision, the appearance of dark spots or patches in the field of vision, and colors to look dull. These symptoms may affect the ability to read, write, drive, and recognize faces - presenting a significant patient and caregiver burden.

About THR-149

THR-149 is a bicyclic peptide that selectively inhibits human plasma kallikrein (PKal) with an inhibition constant of 0.22 nM. Through the inhibition of the kallikrein-kinin system (KKS), THR-149 prevents the induction of retinal vascular permeability, neurodegeneration, and inflammation. THR-149 is currently being evaluated in the KALAHARI Phase 2, Part B clinical trial as a potential treatment for patients who respond suboptimally to anti-VEGF the standard of care for treatment of DME.

KALAHARI Phase 2, Part B

The Phase 2 KALAHARI trial is a two-part, randomized, prospective, multi-center trial assessing multiple (3) injections of THR-149 in DME patients. Part B is double-masked and actively controlled, with the high dose of THR-149 having been selected from Part A of the trial. Part B of the trial is enrolling approximately 108 patients who have previously shown a suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy, and where THR-149 is being evaluated against aflibercept, the current standard of care, as the active comparator.

KALAHARI Phase 2, Part A

Part A of the KALAHARI trial demonstrated that all dose levels of THR-149 had a favorable safety profile. All adverse events in the study eye were mild to moderate in intensity and no severe ocular adverse events were reported and no inflammation was observed. High-level data from Part A of the KALAHARI trial was first presented in October 2021, which demonstrated that the eight patients who received the highest dose of THR-149 achieved a mean BCVA gain of 6.1 letters at Month 3, the primary endpoint.

A post-hoc analysis was performed by the masked central reading center in February 2022 based on an OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) biomarker assessment. The analysis identified two subjects with abnormalities at baseline, which could impact responsiveness to any medical treatment. Excluding these two subjects resulted in an improvement in mean BCVA of 9.3 letters at Month 3, which was sustained until Month 6, the end of the trial, and four months after the last THR-149 injection. The Month 6 data also demonstrated THR-149's attractive safety profile and its ability to stabilize the Central Subfield Thickness (CST). The learnings from the Part A data were incorporated into Part B through an amended trial design excluding patients that would not respond to any treatment. More information can be found here: NCT04527107

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Tom Graney

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +32 16 75 13 10

tom.graney@oxurion.com







Michael Dillen

Chief Business Officer

Tel: +32 16 75 13 10

michael.dillen@oxurion.com



U S

Conway Communications

Mary T. Conway

mtconway@conwaycommsir.com











ICR Westwicke

Christopher Brinzey

Tel: +1 617 835 9304

Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com

Attachment