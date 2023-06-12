Teck Resources Ltd: Teck Confirms Glencore's is One of a Number of Proposals Under Consideration Related to Steelmaking Coal Business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today commented on its previously announced engagement with several parties that have submitted unsolicited indications of interest regarding various forms of potential transactions involving Teck's steelmaking coal business.



Teck's Board of Directors and independent Special Committee, in accordance with its fiduciary duties to shareholders, are continuing to consider and evaluate all actionable, value-accretive proposals received relating to Teck's steelmaking coal business to determine whether they are in the best interests of Teck's shareholders and all stakeholders.

As part of this ongoing review, Teck confirms it is engaging with Glencore around their proposal regarding the steelmaking coal business. The proposal is preliminary in detail, conditional and non-binding.

The high degree of interest expressed by a wide range of parties underscores the value of Teck's high-margin, long-life steelmaking coal assets. Teck intends to continue to engage with all parties that have indicated interest to identify a path that realizes value for shareholders while ensuring continued responsible operations in the Elk Valley to support a sustainable future for the benefit of employees, local communities and Indigenous Peoples.

There can be no assurance that any transaction will result from the engagement between Teck and the various interested counterparties regarding the steelmaking coal business. Teck does not intend to provide any further updates until it determines that a disclosure is required.

Advisors

Barclays Capital Canada Inc., Ardea Partners LP, and TD Securities Inc. are serving as financial advisors to Teck. Stikeman Elliott LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP are acting as legal advisors.

BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Origin Merchant Partners are serving as financial advisors to the Special Committee and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP are acting as legal advisors to the Special Committee.

About Teck

As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

