Unleash Power: Growatt INFINITY 1300 LFP Power Station Arrives in Europe

SHENZHEN, China, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt today announced the availability of INFINITY 1300 across Europe. This power station comes with fast charging capacity, a reliable 24/7 UPS feature, and a 10-year lifespan.

INFINITY 1300 is a solar-powered generator with 1382Wh capacity and 1800W output. Featuring LiFePO4 batteries for a prolonged lifespan, INFINITY 1300 can act efficiently for up to 10 years, making it perfect for emergency home backup, outdoor camping, and off-grid living. With bi-directional inverter technology, it enables fast rechargeability that takes only 1 hour to charge from 0% to 80%. With a maximum 800W solar input and 99% MPPT efficiency, INFINITY 1300 maximizes the use of sunlight and delivers 2.5 hours of solar charging. Additionally, its UPS feature provides a constant power supply to keep crucial devices working without interruption. Whether it's families preparing for a camping trip this summer, or customers looking for gifting inspiration during the festival season, INFINITY 1300 is on sale for everyone.

"We're confident that this new portable power solution will be well received by European customers who recognize the ingenious design, quality products, and excellent customer service support," said Lisa Zhang, Growatt's Vice President of Marketing, "Whether supporting the traditional Growatt PV series as an add-on PV solution or using it as a standalone portable outdoor power source, INFINITY 1300 ticks all the boxes and more. We'll continue to expand our reach in Europe in a socially responsible way, helping users make an informed decision on the right path to sustainability."

From today to June 25th, customers can save significantly by shopping at Growatt's official websites (EU/DE/UK). Priced initially at €1399 (£1349), INFINITY 1300 is reduced to €1319 (£1279), marked down by €80 (£70).

