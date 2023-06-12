Trip.com reveals the latest European travel data and preferences this summer

LONDON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com reveals an analysis of the emerging patterns and shifting preferences that define the European travel landscape this summer.

As summer approaches, people worldwide are getting ready for their much-awaited vacations, hoping to make up for lost time. Trip.com data reveals that global summer bookings (June 1 - August 31) have surpassed 2019, with short-haul travel leading this summer. Overall, bookings on the Trip.com platform for Europe increased by 72% compared to the same period in 2022 and a whopping 609% in summer 2019.

European Travellers "wait-and-see" for long-haul tours

This summer, European travellers continue to prefer short-haul flights, which make up 67.3% of all flight bookings. While long-haul travel bookings have reached double digits, they still only account for 13.2% of all bookings, trailing far behind the 47.5% recorded in 2019.

Europe travellers' top 10 flight destinations include Spain, Italy, the UK, Greece, France, Portugal, Germany, the US, Turkey & the Netherlands.

UK Travellers Seek Relaxation and Leisure

This summer, UK travellers are sticking close to home, exploring the culturally rich Mediterranean. Spain, Italy, Greece, Portugal, and Turkey are among the Mediterranean destinations trending this summer. The warm climate, beautiful beaches, and coastal attractions have made them popular summer destinations for UK travellers seeking relaxation and leisure.

Popular European destinations, known for their historical significance, attract UK travellers drawn to famous landmarks, museums, art, and architecture this summer. The top 10 destinations for UK tourists are Spain, Italy, Thailand, France, China, Greece, Turkey, Portugal, Germany and the United States.

Andy Washington, Trip.com Group General Manager EMEA, said: "We are thrilled to announce that global summer bookings on Trip.com have increased by 72% for Europe compared to 2022, with short-haul travel the number one choice."

"Mediterranean destinations are among the most visited destinations this summer, a clear sign that travellers are eager to seek relaxation and leisure.

"Wherever you visit this summer, Trip.com users can rest assured our all-in-one app can help provide unmatched versatility from planning, booking, and destination recommendations."

