Montag, 12.06.2023
Rekordtag bei NuGen Medical?! Power-News schieben gewaltig an!
WKN: A117ME | ISIN: US01609W1027 | Ticker-Symbol: AHLA
Tradegate
12.06.23
09:34 Uhr
79,70 Euro
+0,10
+0,13 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,4079,6009:34
PR Newswire
12.06.2023 | 09:06
109 Leser



Antai College of Economics & Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Elevate Your Marketing Skills in China: DBIC Online and Tmall Join Forces to Launch "Doing Marketing in China Certificate Program"

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 12th, 2023, the Doing Business in China (DBIC) Online, China's leading online learning platform for business education, has partnered with Taobao & Tmall Group, the renowned e-commerce giant, to introduce an exciting new program: the "Doing Marketing in China Certificate Program". This collaborative initiative brings together three professors of Marketing from Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) at Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), and four brand strategy experts from Tmall. The program aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of China's dynamic consumer market by combining academic expertise of ACEM with real-world industry insights of Tmall.

DBIC Online and Tmall Join Forces to Launch

The "DBIC Online x Tmall Doing Marketing in China Certificate Program" offers eight online courses designed to equip learners with in-depth insights and professional knowledge about marketing in China. Upon successful completion of all online coursework and passing the exams, learners will be awarded a program certificate issued by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

To enroll in the "Doing Marketing in China Certificate Program" and discover more about DBIC Online, please visit our official website at https://online.acem.sjtu.edu.cn/DBIC. This pioneering online learning platform, developed by Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM), Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), is the first of its kind in China, tailored specifically for international learners. It provides a wealth of English online courses, focusing on China-specific business ecology and practices. With DBIC Online, learners can expand their knowledge about China, gain China business capabilities, and build a foundation for future academic or career pursuits.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098588/DBIC_Online_and_Tmall_Join_Forces_to_Launch__Doing_Marketing_in_China_Certificate_Program.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elevate-your-marketing-skills-in-china-dbic-online-and-tmall-join-forces-to-launch-doing-marketing-in-china-certificate-program-301847937.html

