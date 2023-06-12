Anzeige
Montag, 12.06.2023
Rekordtag bei NuGen Medical?! Power-News schieben gewaltig an!
WKN: A3C5G6 | ISIN: DK0061670205 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
20.10.22
09:16 Uhr
0,268 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
GlobeNewswire
12.06.2023 | 09:34
117 Leser
First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S - increase and admittance to trading of TO 2 and TO 3 (warrants)

New shares in Brain+ A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 13 June 2023. New shares are issued due to
completion of a rights issue of New Units. 



Also, as of 13 June 2023, New Warrants of series TO 2 and New Warrants of
series TO 3 will be admitted to trading, cf. below. 



Name:              Brain+                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061670205               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           BRAINP                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 15,720,518 shares            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:             27,582,348 shares            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  43,302,866 shares            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 1 per Unit in the subscription period
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          235014                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------





TO 2 warrants

Name:              Brain+ TO 2                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0062272449                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           BRAINP TO2                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of warrants:       27,582,348 warrants              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise periode, both days   2 October 2023 - 16 October 2023        
 incl.:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading:       12 October 2023                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:              Please see the prospectus published on 24 April
                 2023                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North Denmark / 100           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:         MiFID II tick size table            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            DSME                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          294030                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



TO 3 warrants

Name:              Brain+ TO 3                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0062272522                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           BRAINP TO3                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of warrants:       27,582,348 shares               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise periode, both days   8 March 2024 - 22 March 2024          
 incl.:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading:       20 March 2024                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:              Please see the prospectus published on 24 April
                 2023                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North Denmark / 100           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:         MiFID II tick size table            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            DSME                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          294031                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.