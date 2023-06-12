First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S - increase and admittance to trading of TO 2 and TO 3 (warrants)

New shares in Brain+ A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 13 June 2023. New shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue of New Units. Also, as of 13 June 2023, New Warrants of series TO 2 and New Warrants of series TO 3 will be admitted to trading, cf. below. Name: Brain+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061670205 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BRAINP -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 15,720,518 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 27,582,348 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 43,302,866 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1 per Unit in the subscription period -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 235014 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO 2 warrants Name: Brain+ TO 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0062272449 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BRAINP TO2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants: 27,582,348 warrants -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise periode, both days 2 October 2023 - 16 October 2023 incl.: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 12 October 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Please see the prospectus published on 24 April 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 294030 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO 3 warrants Name: Brain+ TO 3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0062272522 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BRAINP TO3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants: 27,582,348 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise periode, both days 8 March 2024 - 22 March 2024 incl.: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 20 March 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Please see the prospectus published on 24 April 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 294031 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG