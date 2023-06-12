DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist
DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.3592
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6075598
CODE: U71H LN
ISIN: LU1407888483
