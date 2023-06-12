DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (LCJG LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST

FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc

DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 14.5199

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1965917

CODE: LCJG LN

ISIN: LU1781541682

