DJ Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.9174
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24458759
CODE: LCCN LN
ISIN: LU1841731745
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 250133 EQS News ID: 1654301 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1654301&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 12, 2023 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)