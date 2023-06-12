Anzeige
12.06.2023 | 10:01
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.8955

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9967537

CODE: AEMD LN

ISIN: LU1737652583

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1737652583 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      AEMD LN 
Sequence No.:  250106 
EQS News ID:  1654247 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1654247&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2023 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
