Water Recycle and Reuse Market worth $27.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Water Recycle and Reuse Market by Equipment (Filtration, Machinery, Tanks, Pipes and Drains), Capacity (<25,000L, 25,001 TO 50,000 L, 50,001 L TO 100,000 L, > 100,001 L), End Use (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", The Water recycle and reuse market, is projected to reach USD 27.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.8% from USD 16.1 billion in 2023. The water recycle and reuse market is mainly driven by the demand for filtration equipment in various end-use industries, including Industrial, Commercial, Residential with the scarcity of water resources and concerns for the environmental impact. Moreover, it is also driven by rapidly developing and emerging economies such as India and China.

Filtration by equipment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Filtration is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the water recycle and reuse market by equipments, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Filtration plays a key role in water recycling processes by removing impurities, contaminants, and suspended solids from the water, making it safe and suitable for reuse.

50,001 L TO 100,000 L is projected to be the fastest growing capacity in the market, in terms of value.

One crucial application is providing clean drinking water to municipalities and large urban or suburban areas. These plants play a vital role in treating water from natural sources such as rivers or lakes, removing impurities, and ensuring safe and potable water for the local population. Moreover, industrial applications greatly benefit from a water treatment plant of this capacity. Industries such as manufacturing, power generation, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals require large volumes of water for their processes.

Middle East and Africa is expected to be the fastest growing market for water recycle and reuse market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific markets are registering high growth, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, South Africa are investing in various industrial developments driving the water recycle and reuse market. Moreover, the increasing Industrial and commercial application in all these countries is driving the demand for filtration equipments. The increasing investment in the filtration equipment's by giant industry players is driving the growth factors of the market.

The key players in this market Veolia Water Technologies (France), SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Fluence Corporation Limited (US), Dow Chemical Company (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Siemens Energy (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Melbourne Water (Australia).

