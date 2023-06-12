DJ Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2023 / 09:37 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.5271
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 321374
CODE: GHYU LN
ISIN: LU2099295466
