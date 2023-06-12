Anzeige
Montag, 12.06.2023
Rekordtag bei NuGen Medical?! Power-News schieben gewaltig an!
ENEFIT GREEN AS: Enefit Green production data - May 2023

Enefit Green produced 87.0 GWh of electricity in May, which is 12% less than in the same period last year. The production result was mainly influenced by lower production in Estonian wind farms due to lower wind conditions.

New wind farms in Lithuania, Estonia and new solar farms in Estonia and Poland all helped boost electricity production (+16.2 GWh combined).

The average wind speeds in May were 5.2 m/s and 5.3 m/s, respectively in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms (in May 2022, the measured average wind speeds were 6.2 m/s and 6.0 m/s, respectively).

The electricity and heat energy production of the cogeneration segment was also lower, decreasing by 16% and by 18% respectively compared to the same month last year. This was largely due to planned maintenances in Iru WtE, Paide CHP and Valka CHP. Pellet production increased by 34% compared to a year earlier to 14.3 thousand tons. The maintenance works are reoccurring annually, but with some timing shifts between weeks and months of different years.

May 2023 May 2022 Change, %
Electricity production by countries, GWh
Estonia 49.7 62.6 -21%
Lithuania 30.3 31.1 -3%
Latvia 2.8 3.0 -8%
Poland 4.2 2.7 57%
Total 87.0 99.4 -12%
Electricity production by segment, GWh
Wind 62.5 79.5 -21%
incl. new wind farms 9.6 - -
Cogeneration 12.8 15.3 -16%
Solar 11.7 4.6 155%
incl. new solar farms 6.6 - -
Other 0.1 0.1 -9%
Total 87.0 99.4 -12%
Heat energy, GWh 41.7 50.7 -18%
Pellets, th t 14.3 10.7 34%


Further information:
Kadri Korsten
Head of Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2022, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.


