

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Monday amid expectations of a pause from the U.S. Federal Reserve when it announces its interest rate decision on Wednesday.



Investors also await monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan this week.



The benchmark DAX was up 159 points, or 1 percent, at 16,109 after losing 0.3 percent on Friday.



Banks traded higher, with Commerzbank up nearly 2 percent and Deutsche Bank gaining over 1 percent as Euro zone short-dated government bond yields hovered around their recent highs.



Automakers BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen were up 1-2 percent.



Sportswear maker Adidas jumped 5.2 percent after Bernstein raised its rating on the stock to 'outperform'.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken