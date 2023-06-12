DJ Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 72.6006
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41027762
CODE: CACX LN
ISIN: FR0007052782
----------------------------------------------------------------------
