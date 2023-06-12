DJ Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 72.6006

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41027762

CODE: CACX LN

ISIN: FR0007052782

