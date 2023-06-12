

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) stated that the Group is considering all options with respect to its interest in the Espoir field in Côte d'Ivoire. No formal commitments have been made. Tullow noted that the Group's capital allocation strategy is to focus on its highest return producing assets and to maximise cash flow.



Tullow Oil also announced its offer to purchase for cash its 7.00% senior notes due 2025, the Reg S Notes, up to a total tender consideration of $75 million at prices to be determined pursuant to an unmodified Dutch Auction Procedure. The Group is undertaking the offer as part of its plan to optimize and proactively manage its cash, debt profile and capital structure. The notes purchased pursuant to the offer will be retired and cancelled.



