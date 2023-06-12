Anzeige
Montag, 12.06.2023
WKN: A114UR | ISIN: SE0005992831 | Ticker-Symbol: 2ST
GlobeNewswire
12.06.2023 | 11:58
115 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange notice (71/23): Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Starbreeze AB (79/23)

Correction refers to the last trading day, marked in bold below

With effect from June 1, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded
on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including
June 15 , 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   STAR TR A                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020355386              
Order book ID:  293717                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from June 1, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Starbreeze AB
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including June 27, 2023. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   STAR BTA A               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020355394              
Order book ID:  293718                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
