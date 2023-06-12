Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange notice (71/23): Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Starbreeze AB (79/23)

Correction refers to the last trading day, marked in bold below With effect from June 1, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 15 , 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: STAR TR A Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020355386 Order book ID: 293717 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 1, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Starbreeze AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 27, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: STAR BTA A Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020355394 Order book ID: 293718 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com