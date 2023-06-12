Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2023) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces receipt of complete drill results for the sixth hole, A23-006 on the Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum project in southern Peru (Figure 1).

Results for the first five drillholes, A22-001, A22-002, A22-003, A23-004 and A23-005 were released on December 05, 2022, January 05, 2023, May 02, 2023 and June 01, 2023 (see DLP Resources Inc. news releases).

Highlights

Drillhole A23-006 intersected significant molybdenum-copper mineralization throughout the hole to a depth of 708.55m where it ended in very good molybdenum mineralization. The most significant mineralized intervals included:

0.72% CuEq* over 617.55m (0.17% Cu, 0.148% Mo and 1.82g/t Ag) from 91.00m to 708.55m.

(0.17% Cu, 0.148% Mo and 1.82g/t Ag) from 91.00m to 708.55m. 0.82% CuEq* over 36.00m (0.62% Cu, 0.031% Mo and 9.10g/t Ag) from 91.00m to 127.00m.

(0.62% Cu, 0.031% Mo and 9.10g/t Ag) from 91.00m to 127.00m. 0.80% CuEq* over 387.55m (0.07% Cu, 0.205% Mo and 0.74g/t Ag) from 321.00m to 708.55m.

(0.07% Cu, 0.205% Mo and 0.74g/t Ag) from 321.00m to 708.55m. 1.01% CuEq* over 208.55m (0.08% Cu, 0.260% Mo and 0.86g/t Ag) from 500.00m to 708.55m.

The complete set of results for A23-006 are summarized in Table 1 below.

Results from drillhole A23-006 which was drilled approximately 448m WSW of A22-003 confirms extensive copper-molybdenum mineralization across the northwestern extent of the Aurora project. Once again, the hole ended in very good molybdenum mineralization.

Mr. Gendall President and CEO commented: "We continue to intersect very encouraging copper-molybdenum mineralization at Aurora and the downdip extension is open in all directions. Drilling is ongoing to the south of A23-006 and we are currently drilling A23-008. Assay results are awaited for A23-007."

Aurora Cu-Mo Project - Summary of Drill Results for A23-006

A23-006

Hole A23-006 was drilled at an angle of -70 degrees towards an azimuth of 140 degrees (Table 2, Figures 2, 3 and 4). The logged geology is summarized as follows:

0m - 14.70m: No core recovery - overburden.

14.70m - 91.00m: Partially leached zone of quartz-eye feldspar porphyry with limonite and trace chalcopyrite, molybdenite and covellite.

91.00m - 127.00m: Early quartz-eye feldspar porphyry with sericite and argillic alteration. Mineralization is a mixed zone of chalcocite, covellite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite.

127.00m - 321.00m: Early and intermineral quartz eye porphyry with moderate quartz-sericite and argillic alteration and good molybdenite and chalcopyrite mineralization.

321.00 - 500.00m: Early quartz-eye feldspar porphyry with moderate quartz-sericite alteration, trace biotite alteration with fluorite. Very good disseminated and veined molybdenum mineralization with chalcopyrite mineralization.

500.00 - 708.55m: Quartz-feldspar porphyry and quartz-eye feldspar-biotite porphyry with moderate to strong potassic alteration and very good molybdenum mineralization with low percentage of chalcopyrite mineralization. Extensive molybdenite quartz veinlets (B-type) occur within in this interval.

Table 1. Summary of Drill Results for Diamond Drill Hole A23-006. All grades are length-weighted averages of samples within the interval reported.

Hole From To Interval1 Description Cu (total) Mo Ag Cueq* ID m m m

% % g/t % A23-006 0.00 14.70 14.70 No core recovered - - - -

14.70 91.00 76.30 Partially leached 0.10 0.061 3.00 0.34

91.00 708.50 617.50 Mixed/Enriched/Primary 0.17 0.148 1.82 0.72 Includes 91.00 127.00 36.00 Mixed/Enriched 0.62 0.031 9.10 0.82

321.00 708.55 387.55 Primary (Molybdenum rich) 0.07 0.205 0.74 0.80

500.00 708.55 208.55 Primary (Molybdenum rich) 0.08 0.260 0.86 1.01

Note: *Copper equivalent grades (CuEq) are for comparative purposes only. Calculations are uncut and recovery is assumed to be 100% for the entire drilled length of 708.55m. The project is at an early stage of exploration and there is insufficient metallurgical data for estimation of metal recoveries.

*Copper-equivalence is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + [3.55 × Mo (%)] + [0.0095 × Ag (g/t)], utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$3.34/lb, Mo - US$11.86/lb and Ag - US$21.87/oz.

1 Intervals are downhole drilled core lengths. Drilling data to date is insufficient to determine true width of mineralization. Assay values are uncut.

Table 2: A23-006 Diamond drill hole location, depth, orientation and inclination.

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Inclination ID



m m Degrees Degrees A23-006 189612 8566230 2628 708.55 140 -70

Co-ordinates are in WGS84 Zone 19S

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

DLP Resources Peru S.A.C a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc. supervises drilling and carries out sampling of HTW and NTW core. Logging and sampling are completed at a secured Company facility situated on the project site. Sample intervals are nominally 1.5 to 2m in length. Drill core is cut in half using a rotary diamond blade saw and samples are sealed on site before transportation to the ALS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by ALS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. ALS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 48 elements using a four-acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis (ME-MS61). In addition, sequential copper analyses are done and reports, soluble copper using sulphuric acid leach, soluble copper in cyanide leach, residual copper and total copper. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures.

DLP Resources independently monitors quality control and quality assurance ("QA/QC") through a program that includes the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards), blanks and pulp duplicate samples. The company is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported from 0m to 708.55 in A23-006.

Aurora Project

Aurora Project as an advanced stage porphyry copper-molybdenum exploration project in the Province of Calca, SE Peru (Figure 1). The Aurora Project was previously permitted for drilling in 2015 but was never executed. Thirteen historical drill holes, drilled in 2001 and 2005 totaling 3,900m were drilled over an area of approximately 1000m by 800m, cut significant intervals of copper and molybdenum mineralization. From logging of the only three remaining holes DDA-01, DDA-3A and DDA-3 and data now available, it appears that only three of the thirteen holes tested the enriched copper zone and only one hole drilled deep enough to test the primary copper and molybdenum zone (see DLP Resources Inc. news release of May 18, 2021).

Salient historic drill hole data of the Aurora Project are:

190m @ 0.57% Cu, 0.008% Mo in DDA-1 with a high-grade intercept of 20m @ 1.01% Cu related to a supergene enrichment zone of secondary chalcocite;

142m @ 0.5% Cu, 0.004% Mo in DDA-3;

71.7m @ 0.7% Cu, 0.007% Mo in DDA-3A (see historical Focus Ventures Ltd. news release July 11, 2012); and

One of the historical holes ABC-6 drilled on the edge of the system intersected 78m @ 0.45% Cu and 0.107% Mo (Figure 2).

A review of the historical drilling indicates that the majority of the thirteen holes were drilled in the leached and partially leached zones of the porphyry system. Ten of the thirteen holes never fully tested the oxide and secondary enrichment zone and/or the primary copper zone at depth encountered in DDA-01. Copper-molybdenum mineralization is hosted by quartz-feldspar porphyries intruded into slates-hornfels and pelitic sandstones belonging to the Ordovician (439 - 463 ma) Sandia Formation.





Figure 1: DLP Project areas in Peru with Aurora Project Shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/169557_4c803dc084fa8b20_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Aurora Project - Simplified geology showing historic drilling and drilling by DLP in 2022-2023 with A23-006 shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/169557_4c803dc084fa8b20_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Aurora Project - Simplified plan and section showing historic drilling and current DLP drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/169557_4c803dc084fa8b20_003full.jpg





Figure 4: Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum project - Quartz stockwork veining with molybdenite at 160.30m in A23-006.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/169557_4c803dc084fa8b20_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

David L. Pighin, consulting geologist and co-founder of DLP Resources, is the qualified person of the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Pighin has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

