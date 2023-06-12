Anzeige
12.06.2023 | 12:34
Admission to trading of Grab2Go AS shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-06-12 12:27 CEST --


According to The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision
made on May 4th, 2023, Grab2Go AS shares with nominal value of 0.10EUR (Grab2Go
share, ISIN code: EE3100107194) will be admitted to trading on MTF First North
operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the following conditions are met: 

  1.1. Regarding the existing 7,842,281 shares:

 -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the Company Description and the results of the offering are disclosed;

 -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors
   in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the exchange.


  1.2. Regarding additionally issued 282,991 shares:

 -- share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the
   offer has been successful;

 -- shares are registered with the same ISIN in Estonian Securities Register;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the exchange.


The aforementioned conditions in clause 1.1. are met as of June 12th, 2023.
Proceeding from the above 7,842,281 Grab2Go AS shares will be admitted to
trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS as of Tuesday, June
13th, 2023 or on a date close to it. 



Additional info:

Issuer's name         Grab2Go AS              
Issuer's short name      GRB2G                 
ISIN code           EE3100107194             
Nominal value of one security 0.10                 
Number of securities      7,842,281               
Orderbook short name      GRB2G                 
Orderbook ID          295195                
ICB classification       50202040 - Electronic equipment: other
List              First North Tallinn          

The Certified Adviser of Grab2Go AS is Law Firm Ellex Raidla.



First North operates in the Nordic and Baltic countries in parallel with the
regulated market, but does not have the legal status of a regulated market.
Companies whose securities are traded on the market are not subject to
requirements established for the regulated market, but to those set out with
First North's rules and regulations and these regulations are not so stringent
as for regulated market. All companies that begin trading must have signed an
agreement with an adviser who assesses the suitability of the company for
trading on the market and monitors compliance with First North rules. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
