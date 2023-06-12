Highlights:

Hole AP-23-293 129.2 metres @ 6.0 grams per tonne (g/t) gold including; 46.0 metres @ 13.4 g/t gold including; 28.5 metres @ 17.4 g/t gold

Hole AP-23-294 (drilled above the High Grade Panel) 13.95 metres @ 6.4 g/t gold;

The results from AP-23-293 are the most significant reported in Heliostar's reassessment of the High Grade Panel. They infill a gap in the resource to connect a now continuous 195-metre-long strike length of drill hits with more than 15 grams per tonne of gold.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2023) - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional drill results from the Ana Paula project in Mexico. These four holes continue to assess mineralization within and above the High-Grade Panel at the core of Ana Paula. This is the area of the deposit that Heliostar believes has the potential to increase grade significantly. This drill program will evaluate Ana Paula's ability to host a high-margin, underground gold mine development opportunity.

Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented, "The key to our vision for Ana Paula's future is to define high-grade, underground-minable gold mineralization. The current drill program's exceptional intercepts reinforce this view. The results from hole AP-23-293 illustrate the potential with a 139% increase in grade relative to the current resource model, at a >5 g/t cut-off grade. This hole fills a gap in the historic model. It connects a continuous 195-metre-long strike length of drill hits with more than half an ounce of gold per tonne (15 g/t). The crew on site has moved to drill-test the up-plunge target next. This target has the potential to extend the strike length of the High Grade Panel."

Ana Paula is an advanced gold project with over US$75M in recent exploration and development expenditures. These drill results are a critical part of re-scoping the Ana Paula project's economics as an underground mine. The re-scoping program includes drilling, underground mine design, geometallurgical optimization studies and a resource update all of which will be delivered in 2023.

The Company believes this program will deliver a technically simpler project with better economics and a materially improved Net Present Value (NPV) for Ana Paula.

Drill Results

Figure 1: A section through the resource model from 2023 PFS1 highlighting the High Grade Panel (clipped to greater than 5g/t resource blocks). Heliostar results labelled in black and historic intercepts labelled in grey. Completed and ongoing holes are shown in blue, and Growth and Infill targets areas labelled.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/169550_8015c721b4c94aa3_003full.jpg

HoleID From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

(metres) Au

(g/t) Comment Target AP-23-293 55.5 184.7 129.2 6.0 Includes geotech

sample. Note 1 Infill Target including 117.0 163.0 46.0 13.4 Includes geotech

sample. Note 2 including 118.0 146.5 28.5 17.4 Includes geotech

sample. Note 2 AP-23-294 31.3 98.5 67.2 2.1 Includes geotech

samples. Note 3 Above Panel including 31.3 45.25 13.95 6.4 AP-23-295 76.5 118.0 41.5 2.6 Includes geotech

samples. Note 4 Above Panel including 85.5 91.0 5.5 4.9 and 103.0 111.0 8.0 3.7 AP-23-296 73.5 99.5 26.0 1.9 Above Panel including 94.5 96.5 2.0 13.6

Table 1: Significant Drill Intersections

1 includes 2.29 metres of sample removed for geotechnical studies and assumed to have 0 g/t

2 includes 0.57 metres of samples removed for geotechnical studies and assumed to have 0 g/t

3 includes 0.5 metres of sample removed for geotechnical studies and assumed to have 0 g/t

4 includes 0.51 metres of sample removed for geotechnical studies and assumed to have 0 g/t

Drill hole AP-23-293 targeted one of the largest data gaps near the center of the High-Grade Panel. The goal of AP-23-293 was to test the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization across this gap.

Assay results for AP-23-293 show 46 metres at 13.4 g/t gold, within 129.2 metres at 6.0 g/t gold. These grades and widths represent a 139% increase over the resource modeled grades and widths at a 5 g/t gold cut-off grade. This will positively affect the total ounces and grade of gold in the resource model. It adds critical geologic data in the vicinity of this hole. Furthermore, the result is above expectations set by the next closest drill holes. This demonstrates that Ana Paula has the potential to continue to grow through improved drill spacing.

Continuity of gold mineralization remains a feature of the High Grade Panel with only three of forty-nine samples that make up the 46 metres at 13.4 g/t gold in AP-23-293 returning less than 2 g/t gold.

Figure 2: Cross section showing hole AP-23-293 and the resource model clipped to only show greater than 5g/t resource blocks.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/169550_8015c721b4c94aa3_004full.jpg

Drill holes AP-23-294, 295, and 296 are lower priority holes completed whilst awaiting drill pads to be prepared for the up-plunge target.

Hole AP-23-294 returned an unexpectedly better intercept of 13.95 metres at 6.4 g/t gold within 67.2 metres at 2.1 g/t gold. These results came from an area where the model only indicated grades below 5 g/t gold.

Hole AP-23-295 contained 5.5 metres at 4.9 g/t gold within 41.5 metres at 2.6 g/t gold. AP-23-296 returned 2.0 metres grading 13.6 g/t gold. These results were respectively 63% and 46% lower than predicted by the model at a greater than 5 g/t cut-off.

The three holes competed above the panel extended potentially mineable underground grades over a vertical range of 170 metres. They show that mineralization extends more shallowly than modelled and in more discrete narrow zones than within the High-Grade Panel. They are expected to add underground mineable ounces in the 2023 resource update.

Drilling Progress

Currently eleven holes have been completed at Ana Paula in the current program. Heliostar has reported results from six holes to date. The next drill hole, AP-23-297, tests the up-plunge extension of mineralization and then continues deeper into the target. Ultimately, it will assess the internal continuity of the High-Grade Panel. It will also contribute a large amount of sample material for the metallurgical program. Holes AP-23-298 to AP-23-301 all test zones in the up-plunge target.

HoleID Northing

(WGS84 Zone 14N) Easting

(WGS84 Zone 14N) Elevation

(metres) Azimuth

(°) Inclination

(°) Length

(metres) AP-23-291 410,171 1,998,053 907.8 180 -55 201.0 AP-23-292 410,205 1,998,055 908.3 180 -50 186.0 AP-23-293 410,150 1,998,056 910 000 -60 202.5 AP-23-294 410,089 1,997,994 929 000 -60 102.0 AP-23-295 410,089 1,997,993 929 000 -75 172.8 AP-23-296 410,204 1,998,005 943 180 -55 112.5

Table 2: Drill Hole Details

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Santiago Queretaro, Queretaro for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver. The North Vancouver ALS facility is ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish and overlimits were analysed by 50g fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Statement of Qualified Person

Stewart Harris, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Historical information contained in this news release cannot be relied upon as Stewart Harris has not prepared nor verified such information.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a junior mining company with a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Mexico and Alaska.

The Company is focused on developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico. In addition, Heliostar is working with the Mexican federal and local government to permit the San Antonio Gold Project in Baja Sur, Mexico. The Company continues efforts to explore the Unga Gold Project in Alaska, United States of America.

The Ana Paula Project deposit contains proven and probable mineral reserves of 1,081,000 ounces of gold at 2.38 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 2,547,000 ounces of silver at 5.61 g/t silver. Ana Paula hosts measured and indicated resources of 1,468,800 ounces of gold at 2.16 g/t gold and 3,600,000 ounces of silver at 5.3 g/t silver. The asset is permitted for open-pit mining and contains significant existing infrastructure including a portal and a 412-metre-long decline.

References

1An updated prefeasibility study titled "Ana Paula Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study Update" was filed on SEDAR on April 6, 2023, with an effective date of February 28, 2023, prepared for the Company by Daniel H. Neff, PE, Art S. Ibrado, PhD, PE, Richard K. Zimmerman, RG, SME-RM, Craig Gibson, PhD, CPG, Andrew Kelly, P.Eng., Gordon Zurowski, P.Eng., Paul Daigle, P.Geo., Gilberto Dominguez, PE and James A. Cremeens, PE, PG.

