MarketsandMarkets Expands its Senior Leadership Team and Service Offerings with Strategic Appointments in its Healthcare Vertical

CHICAGO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets is pleased to announce the appointment of Siddharth Saha as the Senior Vice President - Healthcare. In his current role, Siddharth will play a crucial role in strengthening MarketsandMarkets' position in the healthcare research and consulting landscape. His extensive experience will be instrumental in driving the growth and success of the company's healthcare vertical.

With over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Siddharth brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company's senior leadership team, ranging from health services planning, hospital administration, business research, and strategic consulting across various sectors in the healthcare industry. He has a remarkable track record of building high-performing teams, developing advisory service lines, and serving as a trusted counsel to both internal stakeholders and external clients.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining MarketsandMarkets, Siddharth shared, "I am delighted to join an agile and fast-paced group of thought leaders, subject matter experts, and engagement partners at MarketsandMarkets. Together, we aim to expand our collaboration with key stakeholders across the Healthcare & Lifesciences ecosystem. The company's KnowledgeStore platform, complemented by its intuitive automation capabilities, growth advisory programs, and the unwavering passion of the delivery and engagement teams to create Revenue Impact outcomes for our clients, will ensure that we always provide real-time and relevant insights to our valued clients."

"We are thrilled to welcome Siddharth to the MarketsandMarkets family. His deep understanding of the healthcare industry and leadership acumen align perfectly with our strategic vision. We are confident that Siddharth's expertise will help us further enhance our service offerings, deliver exceptional value to our clients, and strengthen our position as a global leader in market research and consulting," added Sarwant Singh, President (Europe) and Chief Commercial Officer at MarketsandMarkets.

About MarketsandMarkets

Founded in 2010, MarketsandMarkets is a sector research and growth-enabling firm that helps clients realize revenue opportunities in new and existing markets. We leverage our proprietary data platform and Knowledge Services practice to deliver actionable insights to organizations.

The B2B economy is predicted to see the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that will displace existing workstreams. KnowledgeStore, our AI-driven market intelligence platform, serves as the discovery and validation engine to evangelize these new growth opportunities.

In March 2023, Forbes recognized MarketsandMarkets as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms.

To know more, visit: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Contact:

Kriti Tiwari,

PR & Communications,

MarketsandMarkets INC.

Tower B5, Office,101, Magarpatta SEZ, Hadapsar, Pune - 411013

Contact No.: +91-9545812969

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: kriti.tiwari@marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marketsandmarkets-expands-its-senior-leadership-team-and-service-offerings-with-strategic-appointments-in-its-healthcare-vertical-301848102.html