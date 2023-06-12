DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C)
DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 9.9802
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14676194
CODE: CSWG LN
ISIN: LU1681044993
