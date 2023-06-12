BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of
business on 9 June 2023 were:
611.93p Capital only (undiluted)
620.41p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
2. Following the Share Issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 9th May
2023, the Company has 191,183,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 1,828,806
shares which are held in Treasury.
3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.